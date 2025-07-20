astronomer-ceo-resigns-following-coldplay-concert-kiss-cam-incident

Following the now-infamous Coldplay concert kiss cam incident, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has stepped down from his position.

Videos by Suggest

Byron was seen on the kiss cam standing closely behind a woman, later identified as Astronomer’s Chief of People Kristin Cabot, during the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium last Wednesday. After mere seconds of the cam being on them, the duo were noticeably mortified as they dove out of focus.

Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, noticed their reaction. He declared on stage, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

Days after the kiss cam incident, Byron resigned as CEO of Astronomer.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding,” the company stated. “Our leaders are expected to set that standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

The company then revealed, “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors have accepted.”

Astronomer also shared, “Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.”

“While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not,” Astronomer added. “We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems.”

The Former Astronomer CEO Resigned Before the Company Could Fire Him

Sources close to the situation told the New York Post that the company’s board could have chosen to fire Byron, which would have left him with nothing.

Both Byron and Cabot were placed on leave after the concert. The company named co-founder Pete DeJoy the interim CEO.

Astronomer recently confirmed that Byron has not made any official statement, despite previous reports.

Details about Cabot’s future at Astronomer have not been revealed at this time. However, she is still listed on the company’s website.