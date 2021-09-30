Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together Amid Ongoing Bath ‘Controversy’

This week, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher made an unusual red carpet appearance for the opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC. The That ’70s Show stars made their rare public appearance amid the ongoing bathing “controversy” media spectacle.

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis’ Red Carpet Looks



Both Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis kept their look simple yet sharp for their red carpet appearance. Kunis rocked an all-black power suit with a crisp white button-down. The actress completed the savvy business look with a pair of pointed black pumps, hoop earrings, and a black clutch.

Kutcher, on the other hand, approached his outfit with a more laid-back feel. The Just Married actor sported a black and white striped shirt worn underneath a navy blue buttoned cardigan. He paired the top with black pants and a pair of grey sneakers. Both Kutcher and Kunis appeared very happy as they posed for pictures on the red carpet despite the backlash they’ve been getting for their “bathing controversy.”

(Getty Images)

What’s Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher’s Bathing Controversy?

A couple of months ago, Kunis and Kutcher made a guest appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast, The Armchair Expert, the couple revealed their unconventional bathing routines. Initially, the topic of conversation was about the way Kunis and Kutcher approached their kids’ hygiene. “When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day,” Kunis shared. However, the dialogue quickly took a turn to address their personal bathing habits.

After Shepard told his podcast’s co-host, Monica Padman, that using soap every day rids the body of natural oils, both Kutcher and Kunis agreed. In fact, the celebrity couple revealed they only shower when necessary. When asked where Kunis developed her bathing habits, the actress admitted it went back to her childhood. “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower very much anyway,” Kunis said.

The so-called “bathing controversy” swept through Hollywood and had everyone talking. A majority of people were quick to critique Kunis and Kutcher’s approach to their kids’ hygiene because they only give a bath “if you can see dirt on them.” Based on their hilarious Instagram video addressing the situation, the couple doesn’t seem to be that worked up over the backlash.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kunis also addressed the situation and called it “so dumb.” Kunis made a point to explain herself on the show, “I shower every day. But I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t find that to be a necessity,” Kuis explained. “This story has taken such a turn,” Kunis added (as it has).