Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis’ Marriage Falling Apart?

Trouble in quarantine? One tabloid alleged Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wouldn’t make it to their fifth wedding anniversary because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The story, published a year ago, is filled with drama, and Gossip Cop is looking back to see where the couple stands today.

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Hanging On By A Thread?

A year ago, Woman’s Day alleged it would “be a miracle” if Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made it to their sixth wedding anniversary, considering their marriage problems. An unnamed insider noted the quarantine policies that were in place at the time locked them “together 24/7,” causing strain on their relationship. However, the same source revealed life under lockdown wasn’t the only reason the two were on the verge of divorce.

“This isn’t just about co-parenting, though. They’ve gone through a lot,” the insider leaked. In this instance, the “long-time friend” referred to the fact that Kutcher’s ex-wife Demi Moore “didn’t paint” Kutcher “in the greatest light” in the very honest memoir about her life. Apparently, “Mila described the whole thing as very embarrassing for Ashton,” the friend said. The tabloid also claimed that Kutcher came off as “not the most reliable boyfriend” when he testified at the trial for Ashley Ellerin’s murderer. Overall, the friend close to Kutcher and Kunis revealed, “things aren’t easy in their household at the moment.”

Are Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Still Together?

The number of flaws in this story from Woman’s Day makes it easy for Gossip Cop to debunk it even a year later. Of course, it was true Kunis and Kutcher were quarantining last year (everyone was). Still, the claims about it causing marital troubles were downright untrue. The couple celebrated their sixth anniversary and appeared as happy as ever, so it’s clear the tension was a fib.

The rest of the story also remained a lie as well as being blatantly disrespectful. First off, Demi Moore’s personal memoir didn’t hurt Kunis and Kutcher’s relationship. Kunis admitted she and Kutcher shared everything about their lives before marrying. Second, it’s unbelievable the magazine would exploit Ellerin’s case to give off the idea Kutcher was “unreliable.” Kutcher was obviously devastated about the situation and cried in court when he gave his testimony. To say he and Kunis would break up over that is appalling to say the least.

Kunis And Kutcher Continue Making Headlines

This story wasn’t the only time Kunis and Kutcher made headlines during quarantine. The media went crazy over the couple’s approach to personal hygiene for both themselves and their kids. However, the backlash Kutcher and Kunis received didn’t appear to take any sort of toll on them, as they joked about it via an Instagram video.

Obviously, things are still going well for the couple. We’re confident their next anniversary will come and go without any actual drama.