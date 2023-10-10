Ashley Tisdale And Dylan Sprouse Share A ‘Suite’ Moment At Los Angeles Rams Game

The Suite Life of Zach and Cody stars Ashley Tisdale and Dylan Sprouse had a suite reunion over the weekend.

On Sunday, the former Disney Channel stars reportedly ran into each other at a Los Angeles Rams game at So-Fi Stadium. Since the iconic reunion had to be documented, Tisdale, 38, took to her Instagram Story and shared a snap of her and Sprouse.

Raise your hand if this picture makes you feel old. I’ll wait.

Instagram

According to Tisdale, the reunion of our favorite throwback Disney stars was unplanned.

The High School Musical star captioned her post, “Ran into my little brother @dylansprouse I love you so much!!!”

As Tisdale was enjoying the football game, she coincidentally spotted Sprouse with his wife Barbara Palvin. As it turns out, the lovebirds were attending to celebrate Palvin’s 30th birthday—to which Tisdale happily joined.

Later in the afternoon, Tisdale added another post to her Instagram Story. She shared the moment that Sprouse’s crew brought the model and Tyger Tyger star a cake and sang her “Happy Birthday.”

Instagram

Tisdale’s Life After Disney Stardom

While many fans know Tisdale for her various Disney roles, she’s since moved on to other business ventures. Aside from rooting for the Los Angeles Rams, Tisdale is blogging and working on her self-care line, Being Frenshe. The brand’s name is inspired by her husband’s last name, Christopher French.

In an interview with People, Tisdale expanded on Being Frenshe, explaining, “I always like to say, ‘I’m Ashley Tisdale in the business but at home, I’m Ashley French.’ And so I think for me, it was the first time I was really letting everybody in to see who I am as a person. I remember being like, ‘French, French, Frenshe.’ And then I just went to GoDaddy to see if it was available and it was. And I was like, ‘This is the name.'”

She continued, “The last two years, except for my child, this line has been the main focus. And it’s just like a roller coaster when you’re a founder, and you are in every single aspect of that business. There are moments where you’re hysterically crying. But, I follow my intuition in it and I just know that it’s too important for me, and it’s been really awesome to see my growth through that.”