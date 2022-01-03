Ashley Graham Celebrates Getting To Full Term With Twins With Bedroom Snaps

Ashley Graham took to Instagram to celebrate her final few weeks of pregnancy. The model posted a series of photos showing off her baby bump. She and her husband Justin Ervin are expecting twin boys.

The Model Celebrated Reaching Full Term

Graham captioned the pictures, “made it full term today (40 weeks!). due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.” She and Ervin announced the pregnancy last summer, just a year and a half after the birth of their first child, Issac.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Graham posted on Instagram at the time. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

The couple shared that they were expecting twin boys in September, posting a video of the moment they found out the news. “Are you serious? We’re gonna have three boys?” Graham laughed. Ervin chimed in: “You are kidding me!”

Graham: ‘I’m Up For The Challenge’

Graham has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram, posting photos of her baby bump, and speaking candidly about her pregnancy. In an interview with PopSugar, the model said her new family dynamic “sounds insane. I’m possibly going into insanity. But you know what? I’m up for the challenge.”

Even though her life is about to get crazier, Graham says that she thrives on “organized chaos.” She added, “Twins run in my family. My grandfather’s a twin, and I have a ton of twin cousins.”

In the same interview, Graham talked about positive body image, especially before and after having a baby. “Because our bodies are always changing, it’s always going to be this tug and pull of where you are with your body,” she said. “When I got pregnant with Isaac, I got smacked in the face with, ‘Oh, you’re going to have to really practice what you preach’ because my body was changing so quickly.”

“So now with this pregnancy, I actually haven’t even weighed myself because I just don’t want to know,’ Graham continued. “And it’s been really beneficial for me because my health isn’t determined by my weight. I know that I’m taking great care of myself and the boys, but there is this constant conversation that I’m having with myself, like: ‘Your body is a vessel. Your body is strong. Your body is meant to do this.’ And the affirmations never go away.” The twins should be arriving any time now!