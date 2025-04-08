Artist Claims Her Career Is In Peril After President Trump Criticized Her Portrait of Him 

Less than a month after President Trump publicly criticized a portrait of him hanging in the Colorado Capitol, the painting’s artist revealed that the world leader’s remarks have negatively impacted her career.

In a statement to NBC News, the artist, Sarah Boardman, explained that the portrait of President Trump was commissioned in 2019 and approved through her artistic process by the Colorado State Capitol Advisory Committee. She pointed out that she has received “overwhelmingly” positive feedback over the past six years.

However, things took a turn last month when President Trump slammed her on her Truth Social account. He claimed his likeness in the portrait was “purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.”

Photo by Jesse Paul/Colorado Sun via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Following the world leader’s social media rant, the portrait was removed the next day. It was placed in storage after the state’s republican leadership requested it to be taken down.

Boardman denied President Trump’s allegations, stating the portrait was completed without “political bias” or any attempt to “caricature the subject, actual or implied.”

“President Trump is entitled to comment freely as we all are,” she explained. “But the additional allegations that I ‘purposefully distorted’ the portrait, and that I ‘must have lost my talent as I got older’ are now directly and negatively impacting my business of over 41 years, which is now in danger of not recovering.”

Along With President Trump, the Artist Also Did Portraits of Other US Presidents

Boardman further revealed on her website that she has done portraits for other US presidents.

After being selected to paint a portrait for former President Obama, Boardman was commissioned to do private portraits of him and former President George W. Bush.

The artist’s family stated that former President George W. Bush even wrote her a letter thanking her for his portrait. Her family and friends described her as remaining “gracious” despite the portrait debacle with President Trump.

Boardman’s sister-in-law, Sandi Bartels, told NBC News she is “absolutely amazing.”

“We all know Trump,” Bartel stated. “We all know how he talks. Maybe he’ll regret it at some point, having said that.”

She then said artists are aware “there are going to be things that people might not like” about their artwork.

“I can’t imagine her letting something like this get her down, and say, ‘I’ll never paint again,” Bartel added.

Meanwhile, Boardman’s niece, Elizabeth Paris, is optimistic about the situation. She noted the artist may see an uptake in client interest.

“She’ll probably soar from this,” Paris said. “She doesn’t have thin skin.”