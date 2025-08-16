‘Arrow’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Actress Files for Divorce After 12-Year Marriage

Actress and Arrow alum Katrina Law filed for divorce from her husband, Keith Andreen.

The 39-year-old NCIS actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles on August 11, citing “irreconcilable differences” to end her 12-year marriage to 50-year-old Andreen, per TMZ.

Per the outlet, Law designated July 7 as the official date of separation.

Katrina Law and Keith Andreen in 2013. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

The former couple welcomed their daughter, Kinley Malika, in December 2018. Now 6 years old, Kinley is at the center of a custody arrangement, with Law requesting primary physical custody while seeking joint legal custody. The specifics of visitation rights are yet to be determined.

The Hawaii Five-0 alum has requested the court to end spousal support for both parties and for each to cover their own legal fees.

According to IMDb, Law has starred in leading roles on Spartacus: Blood and Sand and Spartacus: Vengeance. She has also featured prominently in the 2017 Training Day series and The Oath, along with a recurring role in Sacred Lies.

In 2022, she brought her NCIS character to NCIS: Hawai’i for a guest appearance.

‘Arrow’ Actress Co-Starred in a Hallmark Movie with Her Estranged Husband Prior to Filing for Divorce

The former couple’s connection extended beyond the personal, intertwining deeply with their professional collaboration as well.

“My husband has been my acting coach since 2009,” Law told Pop Culturalist in 2019. “2009 is when I started really booking everything. He’s been really great at being able to say, ‘You’re doing one of your tricks’ or ‘I can see you’re phoning it in.’ He’s been great because he knows me personally. He’s able to call me out pretty quickly.”

The couple also previously co-starred in The Resistance in 2010 and reunited on screen for the 2013 Hallmark Channel movie Snow Bride.

Law’s latest Instagram post, showcasing Andreen and their daughter, dates back to New Year’s Eve 2021.

“Bye bye 2021. Through all the crazy, thank you for the beautiful,” she wrote in the caption to the post.

Law tagged Andreen in the caption, sharing a mix of photos that included moments of them together and several featuring Kinley Malika.