Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Patrick Engaged to Abby Champion: See Her Ring

Exciting news for Arnold Schwarzenegger! The Terminator star is going to welcome another person into his family, as his son Patrick just proposed to his longtime girlfriend Abby Champion.

In a joint Instagram post, Patrick and Abby shared a series of proposal pictures. “FOREVER AND EVER,” the caption reads. The adorable couple is seen embracing each other on a beach with a heart-shaped floral arrangement.

Maria Shriver, Patrick’s mother shared her excitement for the couple by posting a snapshot of the post with a “happily ever after” heart in her Instagram Stories. Patrick’s brother-in-law Chris Pratt shared the snap and wrote “We love you both!” with Patrick’s sister, Katherine, adding, “Joy joy joy I love them both so much.”

According to PEOPLE, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son has been with Abby Champion since 2015. Champion, who is a model, is from Birmingham, Alabama, and started her career after serving as Miss Teen Alabama in 2014.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Recently Spoke About His Strict Parenting Style For Patrick and His Siblings

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October, Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke about his strict parenting style. He recalled one situation involving Patrick.

“My son did not make his bed. He had his nanny make the bed, which was not allowed,” Schwarzenegger explained. “So I came in one time and the bed was made so immaculately that I looked at it and I said, ‘Patrick, did you do that?’ And he said, ‘No, I didn’t.’ So I grabbed the mattress, opened up the doors, and threw it off the balcony down into the swimming pool!”

Arnold Schwarzenegger noted that the consequence was an example. “So he had to, kind of, drag it up, the mattress and the pillows — I threw everything out there.”

Along with Patrick, Schwarzenegger has four other children. Katherine, 33, Christina, 32, and Christopher, 26 shared with ex Maria Shriver. He also has Joseph, 26, with Mildred Baena.

Arnold Schwarzenegger then said that his children still follow his rules when they visit. He recalled Katherine recently visiting him with granddaughter Lyle. “Katherine comes over with Lyla and she says, ‘Lyla, I told you already not to put the shoes there. Keep your shoes on or you put them away, but you don’t leave them there by the stand in front of the fireplace because you know what Daddy did? When I left my shoes there twice? The third time, he burned them in front of me and I cried.’”

When asked if he actually burned Katherine’s shoes, Schwarzenegger admitted, “Yes, absolutely. Now she uses the same methods which she cried over and that she complained about.”