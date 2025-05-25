Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Describes ‘Huge’ Toxic Partner’s Red Flags

Armie Hammer’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, is revealing some “huge” red flags of a toxic partner.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Chambers spoke about returning to her journalism roots to host a new true-crime docuseries, Toxic, which follows domestic violence.

“These are really heavy stories,” she explained about the cases being presented on the docuseries. “I’ve had nightmares about all of this. It’s funny because the other part of my world is cupcakes and positivity, and then I’m kind of living in this darker space for these stories.”

“I’ve never faced a fraction of what these incredibly strong survivors have,” she said.

Chambers also pointed out some common red flags that people should look out for in a relationship.

“Everybody really had the love-bomb aspect of it and then moving quickly,” she said. “People who tend to have coercive control and narcissistic tendencies don’t have a large circle of friends — and they don’t want you to either. If there’s really not a balance in the beginning and they really are reluctant to meet your friends or to do things as a group, that’s a huge red flag as well.”

Chambers further shared that another red is someone “taking no accountability when talking about exes.”

“If you ask them, ‘Why did you break up?’ if the ex was always psycho, a drug addict, an alcoholic, and they take zero accountability or responsibility for the ending of a relationship, that is a huge red flag. Huge,” she noted.

Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Previously Called Out ‘Frustrating’ Headlines Focusing on Her Marriage

Following the drop of Toxic‘s trailer, Elizbeth Chamber slammed “frustrating” headlines that were focusing on her marriage to Armie Hammer.

“While the desire to limit women to their relationships and sensationalize and capitalize on what will grab headlines is frustrating, ultimately I’m extremely proud of the show,” she wrote on Instagram. “But more than anything, I’m proud of the incredible women and people who shared their stories.”

Chambers also pointed out that she created the show after doing extensive research about how to mitigate the trauma of divorce. “In doing that research, I learned a great deal about generational trauma, behavioral patterns, and how to identify red flags. Our wish for this show is that it brings these conversations to light.”

The actor previously admitted that he cheated on Chambers during their marriage. Chambers and Hammer revealed their separation in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2023. Hammer was also accused of assault. The actor has long denied all allegations made against him.

In the docuseries’ voiceover opening credits, Chambers alludes to navigating her personal heartbreak. She noted her experience “ignited a curiosity” inside her about “love that fractures, inflicts lasting trauma, and can lead to tragedy.”

“I feel that it’s part of my calling to meet the victims, the survivors,” she shares with the viewers. “To listen to their stories, show how it can happen to anyone, and expose the truth.”

Although she has her fair share of heartbreak and struggles, Chambers clarified that she is not a victim of domestic violence.