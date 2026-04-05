Arizona Woman Found Alive After Her Disappearance 32 Years Ago As A Young Girl

Authorities in Arizona have located a woman alive more than three decades after she vanished as a 13-year-old, bringing a dramatic resolution to a case that long baffled investigators.

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The Gila County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Christina Marie Plante, who disappeared in May 1994 from the small community of Star Valley, has been found alive. Investigators have verified her identity and officially closed her missing persons case.

Plante disappeared after leaving her home on foot to visit a nearby stable where her horse was kept. She never returned, and her sudden disappearance triggered an extensive search effort involving law enforcement and volunteers. Despite exhaustive ground searches, interviews and follow-up investigations, authorities failed to uncover any viable leads at the time.

Officials entered her case into national missing children databases and circulated flyers across Arizona and beyond. Over the years, investigators periodically revisited the case. They re-examined evidence and pursued new information, but the mystery remained unsolved for decades.

Missing Person Found Thanks To New Police Unit

The breakthrough came after the sheriff’s office established a Cold Case Unit. This new unit applied modern investigative techniques and advances in technology to the long-dormant file. Detectives developed new leads that ultimately led them to Plante, now an adult.

Authorities have not disclosed details about where she was found or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and reappearance, citing concerns for her privacy and well-being.

Her case had originally raised fears of abduction and was treated as suspicious at the time. However, investigators now say the discovery resolves a case that had remained open and active for more than 30 years.

Law enforcement officials emphasized that the outcome highlights the importance of revisiting cold cases with new tools and persistence. They also reiterated their commitment to pursuing other unresolved investigations and encouraged anyone with information about missing persons cases to come forward.

The resolution of Plante’s disappearance brings long-awaited closure to one of Arizona’s enduring missing persons cases. It also offers renewed hope that other cold cases may one day be solved.