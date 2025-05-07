Arizona Pastor Found Murdered And Crucified In Grisly Scene

Authorities found a pastor from Arizona murdered at his home last week. His body was placed in a position resembling a crucifixion.

According to a report by Fox 10 Phoenix, Bill Schonemann, a well-known Pastor, was found dead by police at his home. He had preached for 25 years at the New River Bible Chapel. Officers arrived at the pastor’s home near 13th and Circle Mountain Road at around 7:30 PM on April 28. Disturbingly, Fox 10 says that multiple sources confirm Schonemann’s body was found in his bed with his arms spread out. His hands were reportedly ‘pinned to the walls.’

The outlet also says local law enforcement has been ‘tight-lipped’ since the incident. No details pertaining to suspects or potential motives are available. However, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office has reportedly confirmed the death as a homicide. When pressed by the Daily Mail, the Sheriff’s office reportedly told the outlet, ‘There are specific and unique circumstances to this case that we are not at liberty to discuss to ensure we keep the integrity of the investigation.’

The Local Community Is Taking Precautions After The Pastor’s Death

The incident has shaken up the local community, with many shocked and confused as to why this happened. Mike Anders, who lived next to Bill for over a decade, said, “Everybody knows him out here. We’re all just at a loss for words. He was super friendly.” Anders also described the crime scene, saying it was surrounded by yellow tape and that police were still at the scene 10 hours later.

Anders also explained that the lack of information is causing locals to act differently. “We locked our doors last night, y’know, which is something we’re not used to doing,” Anders said. We don’t know if it was a family member or who could do this to him,” he added.

Per the Daily Mail, another resident, Emily Brean, said, “Honestly, I was shocked because New River is so small. It’s quaint. I leave my keys in my vehicles, don’t lock my door. “Why are you gonna murder a pastor or a minister. You know, for what?

While details are scarce, the Sheriff’s Office told Fox 10 they believe there is no threat to the community.