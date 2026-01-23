Arizona Man Reportedly Shot In The Head While Waiting In Line For The Toilets By Line-Cutter

In Phoenix, a man was reportedly shot in the head when trying to intervene a man who cut the line for a public toilet at a gas station.

52-year-old Danny Lyn Kaster was fatally shot in the morning of January 16, per the Phoenix Police Department. His sister, Delca Kaster, told Fox13 that he was simply waiting in line for the toilets when Deondre Franklin, 25, allegedly tried to cut the line.

According to the victim’s sister, Danny was waiting in line with two others when Deondre went to cut in line. When Danny went to say something, he was shot numerous times, including in the head.

Homicide detectives arrived to the scene in the area of 4400 East Oak Street. And the next day, an arrest was made. Franklin was booked on one count of second degree murder.

Firefighters responded to the scene and took Danny to a local hospital. There, doctors pronounced him dead.

Sister Says There Is So Much More To Victim Than This “Senseless” Act

Speaking to Fox13, Danny Kaster’s sister Delca Describes the grief that has overcome their family. She also wanted to share that there is so much more to Danny than this tragic incident tells.

“We’ve been, thicker than thieves we’ve since we were kids,” his sister shared. “Danny was literally the person that would give you the shirt off of his back.”

Another relative, Aidan Kaster, said, “He’s funny. Told really great jokes. He always had a huge heart for animals.”

“We’re all still honestly in shock. He left for work on Friday. Now he’s never coming home,” Delca continued.

“This was a completely senseless act of violence. My brother was doing nothing wrong. He was not aggressive, not threatening, and not looking for trouble. He was just a man starting out his work day.”

“My brother was more than this tragedy,” Delca said. “He was a son, a brother, a loved one who mattered deeply to his family and friends. He had a life. Relationships, his dog Max, his prized possession truck, and a future that was stolen in an instant.”