Arizona Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend And FaceTimed Ex While Next To Body

An Arizona man, 30-year-old Taton Dorfman, will potentially spend decades behind bars for the 2024 murder of his girlfriend, Hannah Rogers, 30. After killing her and her dog, Dorfman FaceTimed his ex and boasted about the murder while lying next to Hannah’s body.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by KOLD, Dorfman was found guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, September 3. He will be sentenced on October 20, where he faces up to 25 years in prison according to Arizona law.

According to a Marana Police Department (MPD) release, the incident occurred on July 28, 2024. At around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a West Mosquito Drive residence in Marana after receiving a welfare check request.

The request had been placed by what MPD described as a “third-party. “They called 911 and reported Dorfman had called them, saying that he had killed Hannah. As per KOLD, that “third-party” was Dorfman’s ex-girlfriend, who remains unnamed.

FaceTiming The Ex

An interim complaint obtained by the outlet detailed that Dorfman confessed to the murder to his ex, saying, “I killed her! I did it!” while also admitting to killing Hannah’s dog.

The macabre didn’t stop there. Police said Dorfman FaceTimed his ex-girlfriend and showed himself lying next to Hannah’s lifeless, bloodied body. The ex, however, took screenshots of what Dorfman was sharing and contacted the police.

Upon arriving at the residence, responding MPD officers attempted to make contact with Dorfman. He, however, barricaded himself for hours inside the residence. Hours later, at around 3:30 a.m., and after the Pima County Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene, Taton Dorfman was taken into custody.

Inside the house, police officers found Hannah Rogers, who was pronounced deceased alongside her dog.

An active GoFundMe was set up by her family, who were left heartbroken by her senseless death.

“If you knew Hannah, she was a beautiful, smart and funny woman,” the fundraiser read. “She lit up rooms with her smile, she was caring for all life, and would always be there for anyone in need of help. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. We are still in disbelief that this has happened.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.