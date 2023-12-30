Ariana Grande Opens Up About Being ‘Deeply Misunderstood’ Amid Ethan Slater Romance

Ariana Grande is reflecting on her turbulent 2023 with a happy heart.

The singer began this year on a somber note. In late February, she and her husband, Dalton Gomez, separated after less than two years of marriage. Citing “irreconcilable differences,” the couple finalized their divorce about eight months later.

However, during the separation, she excelled in her career, began new projects, and met a new love—Ethan Slater.

On Dec. 29, Ariana Grande penned a note for her Instagram fans and expressed deep gratitude for both the highs and lows of 2023. Thanks to everything she’s experienced, she feels that she’s changed for the better.

Ariana Grande Believes 2023 Was One of Her Most ‘Transformative’ Years Yet

In her stories, the 30-year-old posted a snapshot that showcased a queen sketched on a small piece of pink paper. Over it, she posted her thoughts.

“One of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life,” she began. “there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings.”

“I’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me”, she continued. “I’ve never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment.”

Grande went on to say, “I gave everything I could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects I was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful, soul that I had the privilege of creating art with and crossing paths with this near.”

“I have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other,” she added. “I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to,” she continued. “I am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not.”

Ariana Grande concluded her letter by wishing “wrapping” her fans in a “cocoon of love.” She also reminded everyone that bad feelings “pass.”

“Take a deep breath and know that you are so incredibly loved,” she concluded before noting that she’s excited about everything 2024 has in store.

Grande and Slater began dating in July, after meeting on the set of the upcoming screen adaptation of Wicked.