Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Bridesmaid Outfit For Brother’s Wedding Divides Fans

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie recently got married, and the pop star was dressed to impress at the ceremony. However, fans are divided on Ariana’s fashionable look. Some loved the outfit, while others slammed the singer for trying to “upstage” the couple.

Grande’s Brother’s ‘Star Wars’ Themed Ceremony

Frankie and Hale Leon, his boyfriend of four years, tied the knot on May 4th, in a Star Wars-themed celebration. “Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande,” Frankie captioned a series of photos from the ceremony. “Yup! We’re MARRIED! Surprise!”

“Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy,” he continued. “It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God!”

The Popstar’s Vera Wang Look

Ariana was in attendance, along with her husband Dalton Gomez, and wore a stunning custom Vera Wang outfit. She sported a black two-piece set made up of a bralette top and a maxi skirt with a slit up the side. She finished off the look with a black satin bow; a signature accessory for the pop star.

It makes sense that Ariana called on Wang for her wedding outfit. Wang also designed Ariana’s gown for her 2021 wedding to Gomez. While the singer looked amazing, some people were not fans of her outfit.

Fans Blast Grande For Being ‘Rude, Inappropriate, and Disrespectful’

“Why wear something attention-grabbing to someone’s wedding? That’s rude, inappropriate, and disrespectful,” one person wrote. “So outrageous. It screams ‘LOOK AT MEEEEE!’” someone else chimed in.

Why wear something attention grabbing to someone's wedding? That's rude,inappropriate, and disrespectful. — Sharon (@galactica216) May 11, 2022

Others were unaware of whose wedding Grande was attending and blasted the singer for outshining the bride. “i wonder how the bride feels being upstaged by her,” someone tweeted. Their replies section was quickly filled with people asking, “What bride?”

How Does Frankie Feel?

However, not everyone found Grande’s outfit distasteful. “Ok first of all there was no bride it’s her gay brother’s wedding,” one fan wrote. “& second she can wear whatever she wants & last but not least she’s THE Ariana Grande one of the biggest pop star in the world ofc she’s gonna have all eyes on her regardless of what she’s wearing, u can’t blame her.”

Another fan of Grande’s outfit? Her brother. Wang posted a photo of Grande’s outfit on Instagram, and Frankie commented, “Ugh! This is so wonderful! Thank you for making the perfect dress to fit our galactic chic space-themed Star Wars wedding! You NAILED the assignment and of course my sister looks stunning in it…she always does! Hale and I are so grateful and happy!” Even though there are plenty of naysayers, it’s clear that Frankie loved his sister’s eye-catching look!

