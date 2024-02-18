Ariana Grande’s Ex Spotted Locking Lips With Actress Maika Monroe 4 Months After Divorce

Four months after his divorce from Ariana Grande went through, Dalton Gomez has seemingly moved on to actress Maika Monroe.

According to Page Six, the celebrity realtor and the Independence Day: Resurgence star were seen kissing by a pool while on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, last week.

Ariana Grande’s ex Dalton Gomez makes out with Maika Monroe in Mexico 4 months after finalizing divorce https://t.co/sjpABZlNTm pic.twitter.com/ZrytxbHaCk — Page Six (@PageSix) February 17, 2024

This is notably not the first time the duo was seen kissing in public. They were photographed together at a restaurant in Oct. 2023, days after Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande finalized their divorce. The former couple got married on May 15, 2021, and were together until summer 2023.

“Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each other through all of this,” a source told Page Six previously. “And make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything. They have a strong mutual respect for each other.”

Not long after announcing her separation from Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande began dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Following reports he was dating Grande, Slater filed for divorce from his wife and mother of his child Lily Jay. They had been together since high school and were married in 2018. Their son was born in 2022.

Ariana Grande Reflects on Being ‘So Deeply Misunderstood’ Following Her Divorce From Dalton Gomez

Just before the start of the new year, Ariana Grande spoke out about being “so deeply misunderstood” months after her divorce.

While describing 2023 as being one of the most “transformative, most challenging” years of her life, Grande also said it was the happiest and one of the most special years as well.

“There were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings,” she wrote. “I’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me.”

Although she was grateful for the year, Ariana Grande also acknowledged the hardest parts of 2023. “I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me,” she continued. “Who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life.”

In regards to 2024, Grande declared she’s hopeful for the future. “I am reacting to things that deserve my energy only,” she noted. “And removing and protecting myself from things that do not. I feel more human than ever. I feel more deeply than ever.”