Are We Ever Getting ‘The Santa Clauses’ Season 3? What We Know

If you’re hoping for another round of holiday magic starring Scott Calvin, you’re not alone, but the jury is still out. DisneyPlus has not yet officially renewed The Santa Clauses for a third season. But there is still hope.

Fans of The Santa Clauses are once again wondering whether DisneyPlus will deliver another round of North Pole magic. Season 2 wrapped up with plenty of loose ends, but as of now, Disney has not officially announced a renewal for Season 3. That silence has only fueled speculation, especially as the holiday season approaches and viewers revisit the franchise’s nostalgic charm.

While the streamer hasn’t confirmed anything, there are a few encouraging signs. Cast members have hinted in interviews that they’d be open to returning, and producers have suggested they have more stories to tell. In other words, no one is closing the workshop doors just yet.

Still, DisneyPlus tends to take its time when evaluating seasonal shows, especially ones tied to a specific part of the year. Performance metrics, production costs, and scheduling all play a role in whether the series gets the green light.

‘The Santa Clauses’ Isn’t Fully Off The Table

There is cautious optimism behind the scenes.

“The show is a giant hit for DisneyPlus,” said executive producer Jason Winer.

“A Season 3 feels… while it’s never a certainty, it feels like we got a good shot” at a third season, according to What’s On Disney Plus.

Why the delay? Partly because the streamer is likely analysing how Season 2 performed before making a decision, a pattern similar to the post-Season 1 renewal.

If Season 3 does happen, fans can likely expect a continued focus on family-friendly humor, expanding North Pole lore, and the ongoing evolution of Scott Calvin as both Santa and a father.

It’s looking like we won’t get a 2025 release, but we can remain hopeful for next year, when they’ll have had more time for analysis and scheduling.

For now, all fans can do is wait — and hope. The enthusiasm for the series is clearly there, and Disney has shown interest in expanding nostalgic franchises when the demand is strong enough. Until an official announcement arrives, Season 3 remains a possibility, not a promise.