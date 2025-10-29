are-jacob-elordi-and-olivia-jade-giannulli-back-together.

Could it be?! Fans are buzzing after a red carpet tease suggests Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli might be rekindling their romance.

Videos by Suggest

A month after reports surfaced that they had broken up, the YouTuber and the Saltburn star attended the premiere of his new film, Frankenstein, at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

For the September 8 event, Olivia wore a long-sleeved, cream-colored, flowy dress with a matching train, as seen in photos shared on X. The 25-year-old completed her look with her light-brown hair styled in waves and a pair of black sunglasses.

Jacob, the 28-year-old star of Frankenstein alongside Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, and Christopher Waltz, rocked an oversized navy suit and confidently toted a man-purse.

Although Olivia didn’t join him for red carpet photos, the mysterious duo sparked reconciliation rumors with their interactions. In a video shared by PEOPLE, the actor was seen holding Olivia’s dress train as they walked up a staircase into the screening room.

Of course, fans of the Euphoria star and the internet personality rushed to the comments section to gush over the possibility of the two being a couple again.

“Woooooow!!! They’re still together,” one onlooker speculated. “So sweet the way he’s holding his dress from the back,” another observer wrote. “Yay, I love them together. Such a cutie couple,” a third fan chimed in.

Jacob Elordi at the ‘Frankenstein’ New York Special Screening, The Plaza Hotel, New York, NY, October 20, 2025. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

However, not everyone was feeling the love…

“Boo… someone tell that woman to go home and get off my man! Thank you!” yet another fan joked.

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Appeared to be on the Outs Over the Summer

In August, E! reported that the pair had ended their relationship four years after first sparking romance rumors. Shortly after, the influencer, daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, added to the speculation by being spotted at dinner with Glen Powell in New York City.

Olivia Jade Giannulli attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 2, 2025, in West Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic)

Additionally, Olivia revealed in a July 16 TikTok video that she moved to Paris “for a bit” without specifying a reason.

However, the recent red carpet showing seems to point to a romance resurrection… stay tuned.