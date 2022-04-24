April 24-30 Horoscope: Say Hello To Your Inner Demons

The dark shadows of this week’s new Moon force us all to hide under the covers with our inner demons. During this time of reflection and rest, it can be tempting to run away from the monsters you find. But this week, the stars are calling you to do the opposite.

Sit with the unsavory parts of yourself for as long as you can. The only way you’ll have a chance of fixing them is to identify them first. That means no projecting onto other people, no distracting yourself with work, and no lying to yourself.

What do the stars want you to face this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

Not everything in your life is worth an investment of your energy. It can be tempting to take on every project, problem, and new opportunity presented to you. But the allure of temptation is blinding you from reality. You can’t do it all, but most importantly, why would you want to?

Likely, you want to because you’ve equated your ego with a passionate go-getter. This hasn’t allowed for much downtime, nor has it let you explore your identity independent from your productivity levels. Take a hard look at your obligations this week. What can you stand to put on the backburner?

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Be careful of luxury’s deceptive ways, Taurus—there’s a reason we call it “spoiled.” Lavish surroundings and consecutive treat-yo-self days are nice, but they aren’t real indicators of wellbeing. How are you feeling mentally? Emotionally? Are you splurging on solutions or bandaids?

This week, you’ll have some downtime to reflect on what your soul actually needs right now. The honest answer might not be as exciting as you’d like. Still, that doesn’t give you the go-ahead to ignore it with no consequences. Wants and needs are two very different things. How will you tell the difference between them?

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Strap on your thinking helmet—you have some problems to solve this week. While these bumps in the road are unpredictable, they aren’t insurmountable. There is a way around them, but you’ll have to adopt the right perspective first. Don’t give up just because you don’t get it right on the first try.

The reward waiting at the end of these obstacles is invaluable insights and wisdom. These might be insights into yourself, others, life in general, or an enlightening mix of all three. But one thing is for sure: this knowledge isn’t going to waltz into your comfort zone. You’ll have to find it yourself.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

A series of challenges this week will test your emotional capacity. As scary as this may sound, don’t give in to despair just yet. You have all of the necessary tools to not only overcome but thrive. Don’t forget, Cancer: there’s a difference between anxiety and intuition. Just because your inner voice sounds doubtful doesn’t mean it’s right.

Indeed, you’re considerably stronger than you think. Approach conflict with an open mind, allowing yourself the opportunity to learn—not attack. This will be an arduous but rewarding process. Luckily, you’ll have some much-needed time to rest and recharge your batteries at the end of the week.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

You’ve been running yourself ragged trying to rationalize life’s unfairness. But life isn’t a stage show—sometimes, things go wrong for no reason. There are no pomp and frills, and there is rarely a victorious comeback story in the final act. In real life, things fail all of the time for minuscule reasons.

This is especially hard for you to swallow, considering how breezy your life usually is. Generally speaking, you navigate your life with confidence and sure footing. However, you feel rockier than ever right now. Hold on tight; this storm will be over soon. Make sure you don’t come out of this experience empty-handed.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Stop expecting to help other people before you help yourself. It might seem like you’re doing this out of selflessness, but the stars know the opposite to be true. In fact, devoting all of your time to other people allows you to ignore your baggage entirely. Surely, you’re too smart to fall for this illusion, Virgo.

When you’re done attending to everyone else’s needs, yours will still be there, waiting and unfulfilled. Eventually, this will start affecting your ability to approach any problem logically and objectively—yours or otherwise. Sometimes, prioritizing yourself is the best thing you can do for others.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

It doesn’t matter how good-intentioned you are. If you don’t communicate with people in a way that they understand, then you don’t make any progress. Resolution isn’t possible with a one-sided understanding. Until you recognize that and start meeting that person in the middle, you will continue struggling.

This concept goes both ways. Not only is it important to be mindful of others’ feelings and communication styles. But it’s also important to protect yours. A slight shift in perspective could be all it takes to solve this communication breakdown. Don’t wait for the other person to make the first step; they’re waiting on you.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Whenever a relationship starts to feel dire for no specific reason, it’s a good indicator that your relationship with yourself is what’s failing—not with the other person. It’s unreasonable to assume we could approach connections with an open mind when we don’t even allow ourselves the same courtesy.

What unsavory parts of yourself are you afraid of other people enacting on you? What hidden agendas do you keep tucked away while simultaneously fearing that they have the same one? Rather than expecting them to change, perhaps you need to start working on yourself first.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

The glow of success can be blinding, and unfortunately, you’re incredibly susceptible to it. You’d rather accept an impossible challenge than ever admit you can’t do something. As a result, you’re often burnt out, stressed, and anxious. If you’re the one placing these emotions on yourself, then it stands to reason you can stop them.

Of course, external factors will always be there. But how you react to them internally plays a huge part in how they’ll affect you. Success doesn’t always look like a mad sprint forward. More often than not, it’s slow and steady. You’ll be the only one able to notice these changes for a while—and that’s not a bad thing, Sag.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

When we become so accustomed to hardship, it can be difficult to navigate life without it. Struggle can act as bumpers, protecting us from taking too big a risk. And after a certain point, it’s also familiar. You’re used to heavy workloads, stressful days, and pressure. These things have ingratiated themselves into your sense of identity.

However, familiarity is not always the best. Just because you’re used to something doesn’t mean it’s an appropriate way to live your life. Getting used to a reduced responsibility and workload will take some time. Try to enjoy this lightened load in the meantime. There are plenty of struggles to be had later on—enjoy this while you have it.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Shooting from the hip is almost always exciting but rarely wise. Not everything in life can be an unpredictable funhouse. You can’t expect everyone around you to be okay with that kind of instability. Likewise, you shouldn’t be so quick to cheat yourself out of a sturdy foundation. The only one your house of cards will topple on is you.

Your rebellious spirit is going to want to push back against this stability. But there’s a big difference between reckless rebellion and purposeful resistance. If you’re entertaining the former, you will be sorely disappointed with the results. The latter requires patience, but the reward waiting for you at the end is greater.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Despite how hard you try, you can’t seem to find a way to navigate life with emotions alone. While this might be disheartening to a hopeless romantic like yourself, there is merit in using logic now and then. It isn’t as sentimental and certainly not as dramatic as emotions alone, but it’s often a clearer, more productive path to follow.

Because even though it doesn’t feel like it at the time, you’re often doing more damage by following your heart instead of your head. That isn’t to say it’s true for every occasion—sometimes, sentimentality is the way to go. But the stars suggest a more pragmatic approach, and you would be wise to listen.

