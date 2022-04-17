April 17-23 Horoscope: Putting Out The Last Of Aries Season’s Fires

Goodbye, Aries season, and hello, Taurus. Like magma cooling into sturdy rock, the universe is shedding its fiery energy and shifting into grounded, pragmatic Earth. For many signs, this means clearer thinking, a level head, and a well-defined path forward. But for others, they’ll spend the first part of Taurus season putting out remaining flames.

As we enter into the second modality of Spring, we must also be careful not to get too stuck in our ways. Earth is notorious for its stubborn attitude. But eventually, the universe always gets its way. That’s why flexible young reeds survive the storm and staunchly rigid, old oaks topple.

On top of a mid-seasonal transition, the universe is also reeling from the Full Moon’s energy. One thing is for certain: there is no hiding from the stars this week. How will your sign fare?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

Your fierce competitive streak allows you to accomplish goals, create new ideas, and solve problems. Indeed, setbacks only make you push harder toward the finish line. But it’s important to ask yourself occasionally: is this a race worth running? Five years from now, will you consider this win worth the sacrifice

There’s a voice in your head telling you to slow down, and you’d be wise to listen to it. Progress is a moot point when it comes at the cost of your sanity. Sometimes, knowing when to bow out is the greatest win of all.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

This week, you’ll be presented with an opportunity to shake up your normal routine. Unfortunately, the stars are never so direct as to tell you when or where it will happen. So, to stay prepared, keep an eye out for bumps in the road or last-minute plans. By anticipating these obstacles before they arise, you’ll be better prepared to overcome them.

But be warned, Taurus: “overcome” does not mean “butt heads with a brick wall until it topples down.” As much as you’ll likely hate it, this opportunity provides a much-needed lesson. The world is never going to bend to your every will. How will you learn to deal with that?

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

You’re not used to standing under unflattering light, but this week, it’s unavoidable. A recent revelation has pulled back the curtain on a darker part of yourself you’ve been trying to hide. But the jig’s up Gemini. Your shadow self has stepped out of the darkness and into the light. Now, it’s your turn to find a way to reckon with it.

When it comes down to it, you have two options. You can wallow in self-pity and shame, or you can start making steps to change. The latter might feel shaky at first, but the uneasy work you put in now will create a sturdier foundation for the future.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Your ruling body, the Moon, is in a constant state of flux. Consequently, you prefer your external environment to be as stable as possible. Without solid ground to stand on, you’re liable to get swept away in the turbulent waves of your emotions. But sometimes, things change despite our best efforts. The longer we resist it, the more the world seems to change.

It’s a destructive, self-fulfilling cycle, and digging your heels in will only make it worse. Because after a while, all of life’s obstacles inevitably move. If you’re still stuck in the same place, it’s likely because you’re standing in your own way.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

One of the biggest misconceptions about you is that you have all the confidence in the world. In reality, you’re a harsher judge of yourself than anyone else. You’re just really, really good at faking it until you make it. But this week, a situation will arise where your intuition is critical. Will you take the time to trust your inner voice?

While rebellious Eris might encourage you to ignore it, hold fast to the opposite notion. Despite your larger-than-life persona, you aren’t a vapid diva. You deserve to be here, and the successes awarded to you are yours alone. Don’t second guess it.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

You have no problem figuring out what other people are doing wrong. However, when the time comes to shine a critical light back on yourself, you shrink away from the glare. Could this be because your judgment isn’t as well-intentioned as you’d like others to believe? There’s a big difference between being helpful and being harsh.

If you can’t differentiate the two for other people, then you definitely won’t be able to for yourself. In order to give yourself grace, you have to learn to do the same for someone else. Of course, that means dropping the ego and doubling down on your empathy skills.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

Your default mode is “longing.” You long for what could, would, and should be—indeed, your reality rarely lives up to the romantic ideals of your imagination. This feeling is especially tangible this week as you discover a relationship wasn’t what you thought it was. What started as a small, nagging voice in your mind has graduated into a roar.

And this time, you can’t ignore it. The transition will be uncomfortable, yes. But take comfort in knowing you’ll come out stronger on the other side. Relationships fail so others can excel. Take the lessons you learn this week and translate them into the connections that still exist.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Your lack of trust is a blessing and a curse, Scorpio. On the one hand, this wariness has protected you from getting hurt in the past. But on the other, it also prevents you from ever truly leaving your comfort zone. Everything always comes back to, “well, it’s probably too good to be true.” But what if it wasn’t too good to be true, and you just won’t let yourself believe it?

This week, you’ll need to learn how to get out of your own way. Not every new situation will end in disaster. And even if it does, that only better prepares you for the next challenge. If you’re going to put your faith in anything, at least let it be yourself.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

An unexpected wrench in your plans has caused you to second guess your life’s philosophy and moral code. After all, if your old way of doing things didn’t pan out, then there must be something wrong, right? Er, wrong—just because you hit a bump in the road doesn’t mean you took the wrong path. Even the right road can get rocky sometimes.

While it might feel threatening right now, this shake-up has the potential to solidify your compass, not destabilize it. But first, you have to make it through this turbulence. Take some time to spoil yourself this week while the storm passes.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Good things come to those who wait, and you have certainly waited long enough. Areas of your life you once deemed easy have recently become more challenging. Of course, you’re never one to skip a test. So, you’ve kept your nose to the grindstone and stayed hard at work. Now, the stars are offering an opportunity to utilize some much-needed self-care.

Your ruling planet, Saturn, and Ceres, a celestial body governing nurturing and motherly love, are flying in a harmonious aspect. Make time to spend with family or loved ones this week. Their familiar energy will recharge your depleted batteries.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Certainly, of all signs, you can appreciate that life doesn’t always make sense. The universe gives us lessons and blessings in disguise so that their guidance is subtle, subconscious, and long-lasting. Trying to make sense of it is a recipe for disappointment and frustration. For now, it’s better to just relax and go with the flow.

Of course, this can fly in the face of your trailblazing nature. There is a reason you’re always on the frontlines, and that’s because you usually know what’s best. But usually doesn’t mean always, and only a fool thinks that they have nothing more to learn.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Addressing your tender emotions is a lot like pruning a rose bush. While not entirely necessary, refusal to do so can result in a poorly nourished, misshapen plant. Similarly, your tendency to brush your feelings under the rug leaves you disheartened, melancholy, and a little lost. If you want to feel like you’re blossoming again, then you’re going to have to cut out some dead weight.

Your ruling planet, Neptune, could either make or break this process. While it can encourage deep spiritual healing, it can also pull the wool over your eyes, convincing you that nothing is wrong. But if that is really the case, then why do you feel the way you do?

