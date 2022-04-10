April 10-16 Horoscope: Full Moon Opens Old Wounds

Full Moons are always a time of great celestial energy. As the Moon waxes larger and larger, its effect on our emotional shadow selves becomes more acute. While this will leave some signs feeling energized and self-assured, others will likely feel raw and vulnerable.

Meanwhile, the collective Ego is under the influence of Eris and Chiron, two problematic dwarf planets flying under Aries. The former encourages rebellion (i.e., lashing out), while the latter focuses on our deepest hurts and most delicate selves.

So, no, you’re not being overly sensitive this week—you can blame it on the Moon. But don’t get too comfortable yet. Just because it isn’t your fault doesn’t mean you can evade the consequences, too.

Aries

March 20 – April 19

As the first cardinal sign of the Zodiac, you’re used to forging your own path. But lately, you’ve caught yourself looking over your shoulder more than once. Your footing seems uncertain, and the direction you thought you were going is unclear. Mercury offers mental clarity to figure out what’s causing these tremors in your foundation.

The real challenge for you is actually heeding the advice you receive. Your tendency to go against the grain just for the fun of it makes this especially difficult. While the challenge ahead might be tough, you have more than enough know-how to overcome it.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

You’re great at telling people what you think. But are you as skilled at listening? Credit where credit is due, there are plenty of times where you’ve gotten it right. You have a sharp intuition, and your grounded nature keeps you levelheaded and observant. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t make a mistake.

Do your best to operate from an objective perspective this week. If you actually took a closer look at the situation at hand, you’d likely be surprised how involved your ego really is. No one else is equating a single mistake to your entire identity. So, why are you?

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Sometimes, being nice isn’t the best option. Your desire to be on good terms with everyone is admirable, but some people aren’t deserving of such grace. And in refusing to stand up to them or hold them accountable, you’re alienating yourself from those around you. Pick and choose your battles, yes, but don’t shy away from a noble one.

On the one hand, people look up to you for your charisma and seemingly infinite social battery. On the other hand, your malleable nature runs the risk of taking on the negative qualities of those around you. Keep this in mind when you consider the company you keep.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Steel yourself now, Cancer—you have a hefty challenge ahead of you this week. A promising social or professional opportunity awaits you, but don’t rest on your haunches yet. Just when you think you might have the answer, your path will take a confusing twist. The real obstacle will be pushing forward past insecurity and self-doubt.

Once you pass that roadblock, you’ll approach another in a close personal relationship. Try to apply what you learned in the first challenge to the second. Most importantly, don’t give up hope. You’ll better appreciate these lessons once you’ve reached the other side.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

If you believe you have the power to woo, dazzle, and impress, then you must also believe that this ability goes both ways. Your claws can be quite sharp when you want them to be. Moreover, your pride makes apologizing difficult. It’s hard for you to admit when you’ve misstepped and affected someone for the worse.

In moments like these, it helps to consider your own ego. You might seem confident, but you secretly struggle to meet the ultra-high standards you set for yourself. How would you like to be treated when your ego gets bruised? Try extending that same courtesy to others.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

While you typically consider yourself a no-nonsense person, you’ve been feeling extra illogical lately. More specifically, you’ve noticed your emotions muddying your judgment. Your heart and head are duking it out, and it’s starting to affect your daily life. You might think the solution is to turn your emotional tap all the way off, but really, it just needs a little tightening.

Indeed, you could learn a lot from this new side of yourself. Don’t be so quick to dismiss your emotions. You’re an incredibly intelligent person. Surely, you can appreciate the statistical plausibility of this happening for a reason.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

When you create a new connection, you want to achieve the closest bond possible as fast as possible. You soak in the other’s personality, quirks, and history like a sponge. There are so many new conversations to have and stories to hear, and you can’t wait to experience it all. But bounding past essential mile markers in a relationship isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Authentic intimacy takes time. Don’t conflate time spent talking with a depth of acquaintance. We’re typically showing off our best selves in the early stages of a relationship. If you don’t take the time to look where you’re going, you’re liable to end up completely lost.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

The struggle to feel comfortable in your skin continues. Your mental health has seemed less than stellar lately, ranging from elated highs to depressive lows. This has only exacerbated your unassuredness. Rather than fighting against these feelings, consider leaning into them. Don’t forget that your ruling planet, Pluto, governs transformations.

Perhaps you’re not losing yourself at all; maybe, you’re in transition. If you were to assess your situation from this perspective, how might it change? If what’s waiting for you on the other side is an even stronger sense of self, isn’t it worth riding out a few storms?

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

As lousy as a setback feels, they often come with invaluable insight. And in the long run, they might even end up being a positive thing. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide what you will take from it. You could let your hurt ego take over and lash out or become obsessive. Or, you could frame this misfortune as a learning experience.

You are the explorer of the Zodiac; new information is your lifeforce. Rest assured, you aren’t bound to any confines of a negative perspective. Indeed, you have the ability to shine an entirely new light on this experience. Will you use it?

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Be honest, Cap—do you think you sometimes make things harder on yourself than they have to be? Though good-intentioned, the extra responsibility you delegate to yourself is detrimental in the long run. It might seem useful—even necessary—at the time, but have you forgotten the helping hands around you? The only thing standing between you and them is you.

When you build your entire identity on being the one who gets things done, it’s difficult to, well, not do that. However, no one else is holding you to these impossible standards. In fact, they’ve probably been waiting for the chance to help for a while now.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

The best way for you to process something is to create. This doesn’t mean a painting or song (though that can count). Rather, it can be any sort of invention: a new way of thinking, experience, location, or otherwise. You have a very reactionary nature. While that’s not always a bad thing, it’s important to stay mindful of it.

Perhaps the problem you’ve been facing isn’t that you’re stuck. The problem is that you haven’t started inventing yet. How can you turn this situation into a project, lesson, or work of art? A spontaneous trip or meet-up with old friends will provide some inspiration.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

One of your biggest downfalls is your imagination’s ability to run amok. You can create entirely new realities if you try hard enough. Unfortunately, they’re almost always cast in a more negative light. This week, you’ll need to find a way to maintain objectivity. Process and react to the information that’s presented to you, not what you fabricate in your mind.

Of course, this is always easier said than done. Our pasts have a way of acutely disaffecting our present selves, no matter how hard we try to resist their influences. Still, your future success relies on your ability to discern fact from fiction. Don’t become a self-fulling prophecy.

