Antonio Brown May Have New Career As A Rapper After He Debuted New Song At Strip Club

After getting fired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he removed his jersey on field to protest his coach making him play even though he claimed he was hurt, Antonio Brown has debuted a new aspect to his career: rapping. He released a hip hop track at a strip club called Sapphire, and seems content on pursuing new passions now outside of football.

Antonio Brown Out As Tampa Bay Buccaneer

PageSix was quick to point out that the former footballer seemed to be having a ball at the club, smiling and happily taking pictures with anyone who asked. Brown had formerly released his track “Whole Lotta Money” back in 2020 but the track has found new life at the Sapphire, being brought into regular rotation.

The club was also on high alert looking out for Ava Louise, who is a woman who claimed that Brown hooked up with her before his histrionics got him fired from his team. They were making sure she was not let in, potentially curbing any other drama that may exist between the two.

Hip Hop Hooray

So while Brown may appear to be currently without a job, the man has been busy as hell trying to make leaps and bounds in other aspects of his career. He has been seen shooting a blinged out music video for his “Whole Lotta Money” track recently. He was also seen at some high profile events like celebrating Misa Hylton’s birthday with some family members.

So while it may seem like Brown has taken a hit professionally due to the football fallout, the man seems to not be content resting on his laurels, and has a lot more up his sleeve. Just how well the hip hop career will go remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure. You cannot count this man out, no matter how bad things may look for him right now.

More Trending News

Kanye West ‘Back In Angry Mode’ With Kim Kardashian Amid Julia Fox Romance, Sources Claim



Latest Update On Kris Jenner’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Indicates She’s Ready To Settle

Dubai Princess Wins Over $720 Million In Divorce From Sheikh Amid Affair, Blackmail Allegations



Who Is Ginger Luckey, Controversial Florida Republican Matt Gaetz’s Wife



Why Royal Experts Think Prince Andrew Is Being Abandoned By Sarah Ferguson After Her Latest Move