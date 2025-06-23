Anthony Ramos Accuses Madonna of Using iPad During ‘Hamilton’ Performance

While reflecting on one of the most memorable Hamilton moments, Anthony Ramos accuses Madonna of being on her iPad during one of the musical’s performances.

Videos by Suggest

The actor called out the “Like a Virgin” hitmaker during his appearance on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“The most terrifying was Madonna with her iPad in her face,” he said, when asked who was the “most terrifying celebrity” he saw in the audience. “She was like this the whole time.”

Ramos then demonstrated burying his face in an iPad with a flashlight, which Cohen gave him. “I was like, ‘Damn, shorty'” he continued. “I’m like, ‘If you’re not enjoying it that much, you know the door’s right there. You ain’t gotta stay here.'”

Although he didn’t mention which Hamilton performance Madonna attended, Anthony Ramos starred in the original 2015 musical, playing the roles of Alexander Hamilton’s son, Philip, and John Laurens.

Other Hamilton Stars Previously Slammed Madonna For Her Theatre Behavior

Anthony Ramos isn’t the first original Hamilton cast member to criticize Madonna for her behavior in the theater.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who starred as Alexander Hamilton and wrote the music and book for the musical, tweeted about the incident.

“Tonight was the first time I asked stage management NOT to allow a celebrity (who was texting all through Act 2) backstage,” he wrote. “#noselfieforyou.”

However, Madonna’s publicist previously denied the accusations. “It’s not true,” they said. “She was invited backstage four different times. She texted post-show when they were doing their fundraising pitch. Madonna had already made a generous donation.”

Jonathan Groff, who played King George III, also confirmed the incident occurred. He then said that Madonna was not invited backstage because that “b— was on her phone.”

“You couldn’t miss it from the stage,” he said. “It was a black void of the audience in front of us and her face there perfectly lit by the light of her iPhone through three-quarters of the show.”