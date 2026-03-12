Another ‘Survivor’ Winner Is Out of Season 50

Another former champion has exited Survivor Season 50, as Savannah Louie, the winner of Season 49, became one of the early castaways voted out of the milestone all-star season.

Videos by Suggest

Louie, who won Survivor Season 49 in 2025, returned to compete in the landmark Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans, which premiered on CBS in February 2026 and features a large group of returning players from across the show’s history.

However, her second stint on the show ended quickly when her tribe unanimously voted her out during one of the early Tribal Councils. The result marked a surprising early exit for the most recent champion entering the season.

After the episode aired, Louie explained that she sensed she might be in danger of elimination but still did not use one of the game’s key twists, the “Shot in the Dark.” This mechanic gives a player a small chance at immunity in exchange for their vote.

Photo via CBS

‘Survivor’ Contestant Forgot A Key Mechanic

Louie later admitted she simply forgot about the option during the tense Tribal Council. In an interview following her elimination, she said she believed there was only a small chance the votes would go against her and realized too late that the twist could have helped her stay in the game.

When asked about her Shot in the Dark, Louie said, “Dude, I forgot about it! I’m not gonna lie. No one used it in 49. And then when you get your Shot in the Dark for the game, there’s not really a big announcement about it. You just kind of find it in your bag, and it just wasn’t on my radar or on my mind.”

Despite the disappointment of her early exit, Louie said she still appreciated the chance to return to the show so soon after winning.

“Oh my gosh, just all the emotion. I get emotional just talking about it now. Part of that is, of course that sadness. Oh my gosh, this dream is over. But I felt so much gratitude for being able to come back.”