Another Rock Band’s Tour ‘Canceled Due to Visa Issues’

The US government isn’t ready for this much girl power. An all-girl punk rock band has had to cancel their US tour due to “visa issues.”

NI-HAO!!!! (also stylized as ni-hao!!!!) a Japanese band formed in Kyoto back in 2000, took to Instagram earlier this week to give their fans in the United States some disappointing news.

“We’re very sorry to announce that our U.S. tour, scheduled for next month, has been canceled due to visa issues,” the band began in their message.

“We deeply regret disappointing the organizers, venues, and everyone who was looking forward to our shows and supporting us. We’re truly heartbroken about it,” they added.

However, NI-HAO!!!! was down, but not defeated. The group teased plenty of upcoming dates elsewhere in 2026.

“But—this isn’t the end! We’ll keep playing shows everywhere, and we already have some exciting plans for next year! So please come catch us live soon!!” the upbeat punk rock band concluded.

Securing a U.S. performance visa has always been challenging for foreign artists. Now, with increased fees and longer wait times, it’s even more complex. Recent deportations and past government rhetoric have heightened concerns for many, including artists.

FKA Twigs recently canceled her North American tour because of visa issues, for instance.

Fans Vent After Punk Rock Band NI-HAO!!!! Cancels Tour Over Visa Issues

Despite this, some fans of NI-HAO!!!! took to the comments section to vent their frustrations about the beloved punk rock band pulling out of their United States tour.

“Hate to be that guy, but wouldn’t it have made more sense to announce a tour AFTER you get confirmation on the visa?” one fan whined. “Isn’t it generally better to sort visas BEFORE announcing a tour?” another fan echoed.

However, one onlooker was the voice of reason over the whole affair.

“People: Work Visas do NOT work like your regular tourist visa,” the thoughtful fan explained. “Work visas need absolute proof of intentions and locations, already set. Ironically, you have to plan everything first, and ironically, the visas are the last step. And since they can be denied for whatever reason… yeah…”

Tickets for the canceled tour were set to go on sale on November 10. So far, the band hasn’t announced any other upcoming dates.