another-restaurant-chain-files-for-bankruptcy

Another big-name restaurant chain has filed for bankruptcy, leaving fans hungry for answers as locations quietly close their doors.

Greek restaurant chain Opa! Authentic Greek Cuisine has filed for bankruptcy and plans to liquidate its remaining assets in California, according to a recent court filing obtained by USA Today.

Opa! Signature Foods, based in Santa Clara, California, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on September 19, according to documents from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

OPA Management Group, CEO Molly Adams, and her husband, Marcus Adams, are listed as co-debtors, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

According to the court documents, OPA Signature Foods listed between one and 49 creditors, with assets and liabilities both estimated between $100,000 and $500,000.

Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Adams stated in bankruptcy documents that she decided to file for bankruptcy and liquidate company assets after consulting with legal and financial advisors.

“It is desirable and in the best interests of the company, its creditors, and other parties in interest that a petition be filed by the company seeking relief under the provisions of Chapter 7 of Title 11 of the United States Code,” Adams explained in the documents, per USA Today.

Opa! Authentic Greek Cuisine Had a Strong Presence in California

According to the company’s former website, the chain restaurant had at least six locations in California, including Campbell, Morgan Hill, San Jose, Santa Clara, and Walnut Creek.

Opa! Authentic Greek Cuisine, known for its gyro fries, falafel bites, Greek nachos, and seafood, first opened in San Jose in 2008, according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Adams joined the company around 2010 or 2011, as reported by the Los Altos Town Crier. She founded the Hero Adams Restaurant Group in 2015, which includes Willard Hicks, Mo’s The Breakfast + Burger Joint, and Tac-oh!, according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Opa! Authentic Greek Cuisine Fans React to the Restaurant Chain Filing for Bankruptcy

Meanwhile, fans of the restaurant chain have noticed more locations shutting down. When the downtown Campbell spot closed, social media lit up with reactions—some reminiscing about favorite dishes, others pointing out how service had taken a dip.

“The bottomless mimosas were a good time,” one Facebook user recalled back in August. “The food went downhill.”

“Have they actually closed yet? Do you know?” another Facebook user wondered. “I had plans to meet a group of friends there next week on Friday.”

Indeed, those plans certainly fell by the wayside as yet another restaurant chain shutters.

When news of a San Jose Willow Glen location closing circulated in February, internet denizens shared how the business had marked significant moments in their lives.

“I miss when they were on the corner of Lincoln and Minnesota,” a Facebook user recalled. “First date with my partner,” they somberly added.