Another Punk Rock Legend Has Died: The Boys’ Honest John Plain Was 73

The punk rock world is mourning the loss of another veteran artist.

Honest John Plain (real name John Splain), guitarist and vocalist for The Boys, passed away on Friday, according to a statement shared on Facebook on Saturday. The band did not specify the cause of death, saying only that he died after a “long illness.” He was 73.

“Honest John Plain passed away yesterday after a long illness, and we are all devastated,” the punk rock band wrote. “John was an outstanding musician, songwriter, and singer. John’s world-class rhythm guitar was the backbone of The Boys’ sound. He will be greatly missed by all.”

“Our thoughts and prayers at this sad time are with John’s son Joe, along with all his family, friends, and his many fans,” the post concluded.

Honest John Plain played on all five studio albums by The Boys: The Boys (1977), Alternative Chartbusters (1978), To Hell with the Boys (1979), Boys Only (1981), and Punk Rock Menopause (2014). He also released solo albums, working with backing bands like The Amigos and The Landslide Ladies.

Punk Rock Fans Take to Social Media to Pay Tribute to Honest John Plain

Fans took to social media to offer their support to the veteran punk rock group in the wake of Plain’s death.

“Very sad news, condolences to all affected! Just listened to his album with Pete Stride, New Guitars In Town 1980. Impressive!” one fan wrote on X. “Very sad. Strength to all remaining Boys,” another fan on X offered.

Over on the band’s Facebook post, another fan wrote: “Such sad news. I knew John had been ill for a while, but [it] doesn’t make it any less painful to hear. RIP John – thank you for all of the great music. Deepest condolences to his friends and family.”

Meanwhile, one longtime fan wrote a thoughtful tribute to Honest John Plain.

“Saw the Boys together with the Vibrators at the Marquee club in the summer of 1977,” the fan wrote in the Facebook post comments. “I was 15 and had a couple of days in London after being on a language course on the Isle of White. The concert was amazing and a memory for life.”