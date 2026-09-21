Another Popular Marvel Show Just Got Canceled

Daredevil is yet again leaving the small screen. The Marvel show Daredevil: Born Again has been canceled after its upcoming third season.

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Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the cancellation comes about two months after wrapping production.

Along with the cancellation comes a quiet parting of ways between Marvel and Daredevil showrunner Dario Scardapane. His contract was up and not renewed, which means that the show will lose its showrunner in the middle of post-production.

While one source tells THR that post-production is in the final stages, it is unclear who will see it to the finish.

Photo by Giovanni Rufino/Giovanni Rufino – © MARVEL 2025

Marvel has not commented on the cancellation.

Daredevil: Born Again hasn’t had an easy time since being revived by Disney+. It first ran from 2015 to 2018 on Netflix before being canceled. The show was greenlit in July 2022 with Matt Corman and Chris Ord as head writers for an 18-episode season.

As the 2023 strikes took hold, production was stopped, and during that time, Marvel did a creative reset on the show. Corman and Ord were let go, and Scardapane was brought on as showrunner. He has previously been a writer and executive producer on Marvel’s Punisher Netflix series.

The initial 18-episode order was cut to 17 episodes and split into two seasons.

Born Again is one of a few remaining Marvel shows. Disney+ unrenewed Wonder Man earlier this year after picking it up for a second season.

The third season is set to premiere in 2027.