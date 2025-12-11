Another Nickelodeon Actor Has Died: Jim Ward Was 66

Jim Ward, the prolific voice actor who became a familiar voice to a generation of animation fans through his work on Nickelodeon shows like The Fairly OddParents, has died.

The sad news came from his former co-host on The Stephanie Miller Show. “One of the saddest messages I have ever received from the amazing Mrs Jim Ward: Our wonderful ‘voice deity’ as Steph anointed Jim Ward, passed away today at 10:45 am,” Miller wrote on X Wednesday afternoon.

Ward co-hosted the progressive radio talk show with Miller for 13 years, leaving in 2017. In 2021, he contracted a severe case of COVID-19 after being hospitalized for a mild cognitive memory issue, according to IGN. The illness left him paralyzed for four months, and he was later reportedly diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Ward was 66.

Jim Ward’s Acting Career Included Roles on Nickelodeon, The Cartoon Network and Many Video Games

Ward was best known for his many TV and movie roles, particularly as Doug Dimmadome and Chet Ubetcha in Nickelodeon’s Fairly OddParents. According to IMDb, he also lent his voice to Cartoon Network’s Ben 10. Ward also voiced Eyemore, Crusher, and Stoker in the 2006 remake of Biker Mice from Mars. He won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2009 for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for his work on the show.

Meanwhile, Ward, also known as James Kevin Ward, had a notable career in the video game industry. He is best known for voicing Captain Qwark, the comedic antihero from Ratchet & Clank.

His video game career also included voicing Hector LeMans in 1998’s Grim Fandango and becoming a regular in multiple Star Wars games. He also appeared as Rodney Betters in FEAR, Belial in Diablo III, and had roles in Metal Gear Solid 3, Batman: Arkham Knight, and BioShock 2, among dozens of others.

Although Ward largely stepped back from acting in 2021 due to health issues, his voice work has appeared in recent games such as The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road and last year’s remaster of The Thing.

Ward’s death comes shortly after fellow Nickelodeon voice actor Jeff Garcia, who passed away on Wednesday morning due to complications from a stroke.