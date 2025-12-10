‘Jimmy Neutron’ Star Dies After Recent Stroke: Jeff Garcia Was 50

Jeff Garcia, the comedian and actor best known for voicing the fan-favorite character Sheen Estevez in the Jimmy Neutron franchise, has died.

Multiple family members informed TMZ that Garcia passed away early Wednesday morning after being taken off life support Tuesday night at a hospital in Southern California. The outlet also reported he was surrounded by family and friends.

Garcia was 50.

Jeff Garcia, the voice of Sheen Estevez in ‘Jimmy Neutron’, has sadly passed away at the age of 50. pic.twitter.com/FrI2ESqmfw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 10, 2025

TMZ reported that Garcia experienced serious medical issues in the months leading up to his death. In the spring, he suffered a brain aneurysm and fell, hitting his head. Although he recovered from the aneurysm, sources revealed he had a stroke several weeks ago. Garcia also recently canceled multiple stand-up shows due to feeling unwell, but reportedly did not seek medical treatment at the time.

Jeff Garcia Was Reportedly Hospitalized with Pneumonia Last Month

The outlet previously reported that Garcia had been hospitalized with pneumonia around November 20. He was discharged after his condition improved, but he took a downturn in recent weeks. Garcia returned to the hospital on Monday with breathing difficulties, and his lung collapsed on Tuesday.

Garcia became a recognizable voice in animation through his role as Sheen Estevez. The character’s first major appearance was in the 2001 film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. Garcia continued voicing Sheen in 59 episodes of The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. The character’s popularity led to the spinoff series Planet Sheen, which aired for 26 episodes starting in 2010.

According to IMDb, Garcia’s voice work also included projects like Barnyard and its TV spinoff Back at the Barnyard, both Happy Feet movies, Marmaduke, and the Rio franchise. In addition, he appeared in the live-action sitcom Mr. Box Office.

Garcia was also a stand-up comedian, performing regularly until just weeks before his hospitalization in early November.