Another Music Festival Just Got Canceled, ‘Logistical Challenges and Complications’ Cited as Reason

Sorry, music fans, yet another music festival has just been put on hold indefinitely.

Videos by Suggest

Future Ruins, a music festival set to take place at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center on Nov. 8, has been officially canceled due to “logistical challenges and complications.”

In a statement posted on Instagram earlier this month, the music festival’s organizers revealed more details as to why the event will not be happening this year.

“The reality is, due to a number of logistical challenges and complications, we feel we cannot provide the experience that’s defined what this event was always intended to be,” the statement reads. “Rather than compromise, we’re choosing to re-think and re-evaluate.”

The event’s organizers further apologized for the inconvenience the cancellation may cause. They also noted they appreciated the fans’ interest and support.

“Refunds will be automatically issued and ticket holders will receive an email with more information,” the statement added.

Among those scheduled to perform at the event were Terence Blanchard, John Carpenter, Mark Mothersbaugh, and Tamar-kali.

A Country Music Festival Was Also Recently Shut Down Due to Unsafe Conditions

Future Ruins canceled just before the RedWest Country Music Festival was forced to shut down due to unsafe conditions.

According to Fox 13, the festival’s closure occurred on its second day, with attendees being notified that shows would be paused just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 due to severe weather. Although it seemed as though the festival would continue as planned, attendees were told shortly after the first announcement that they needed to leave Utah State Fairpark and take shelter.

Unfortunately, the festival’s day two performances didn’t resume even after the severe weather ended.

“For the safety of our fans, artists, and staff, we are unable to continue with today’s programming. Conditions at the festival site are currently unsafe to proceed,” the festival’s organizers announced on social media. “We’re truly sorry and appreciate your patience and understanding. Please stay tuned to our social channels and check your email for further updates and next steps.”

In a follow-up post, the festival’s organizers wrote, “We know tonight didn’t go as planned. We hear you, we see you (and all your comments), and we’re in this with you.”

The festival’s day two tickets were honored the next day.





