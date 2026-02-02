Another Hip-Hop Legend Has Died: Michael ‘5000’ Watts Was 52

Michael “5000” Watts, a towering figure in Houston’s hip-hop scene and founder of Swishahouse, has died.

Watts’ family confirmed the passing of the 52-year-old rap trailblazer in a statement on Jan. 30.

“It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that we inform the public of our beloved Michael ‘5000’ Watts. On Jan. 30, 2026, Watts transitioned surrounded by loved ones,” his family’s statement reads. “We truly appreciate the love shown to Michael throughout his career, and we ask for continued prayers as we navigate through this very hard journey.”

According to his family, Watts suffered a sudden cardiac arrest caused by a “fatal heart rhythm called torsades de Pointes.”

“His legacy and career started at the age of 14. He continued his success as a business owner, DJ, radio personality, founder and owner of Swishahouse, and pillar in the community,” the statement added.

Watts, a Houston DJ and producer, founded Swishahouse Records, a Southern hip-hop label that shaped Houston’s sound and influenced the genre nationwide. He popularized the “chopped and screwed” style, a slowed-down remix technique central to Houston hip-hop culture.

Hip-Hop pioneer Michael ‘5000’ Watts performing in 2006. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Watts began DJing in Houston’s Homestead neighborhood in the late 1980s. Initially producing fast-paced mixtapes, he later adopted the “chopped and screwed” style pioneered by DJ Screw. Through Swishahouse, Watts helped launch the careers of major artists including Slim Thug, Paul Wall, and Mike Jones.

More recently, Watts hosted a nightly slot on Houston’s 97.9 The Box, a radio station where he played a Swishahouse mix.

Swishahouse Records Co-Founder Pays Tribute to Michael ‘5000’ Watts

Swishahouse Records co-founder OG Ron C paid tribute to Watts in the wake of his death.

“Michael “5000′ Watts was more than a founder; he was a movement,” OG Ron C said in a statement, per ABC13. “As the creator of Swishahouse Records, he helped define the sound, spirit, and global influence of Houston hip-hop. From the streets of Houston to international stages, Watts expanded on Houston’s chopped and screwed legacy, transforming mixtape culture into a worldwide phenomenon and giving a platform to voices that would go on to shape an era.”

Michael ‘5000’ Watts in 2022. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”)

The Watts family and Swishahouse announced that Michael “5000” Watts was hospitalized last week due to serious health issues and asked fans for their prayers.

He is survived by his wife, Tammie Watts, five children, and two grandchildren. A community event to honor Watts’ legacy will be announced in the coming days.