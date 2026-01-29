Important Hip-Hop Figure Hospitalized With ‘Tremendous Health Issues’

A trailblazing figure in Houston’s hip-hop scene has been hospitalized over the past week with serious health issues.

In a Jan. 28 Instagram post, the family of Michael “5000” Watts gave fans a harrowing update on the hip-hop legend’s health.

“For the past week, Michael 5000 Watts has experienced some tremendous health issues that have caused him to be hospitalized,” his family began. “We are asking the community, fans, followers, and all that he has impacted to pray for him.”

“We appreciate the outpouring of love and support as we trust God for healing and favor,” the statement continued. “Due to restrictions, we respectfully ask that you limit visitation at the hospital unless advised by family. The Watts family will keep everyone posted on updates.”

“Thank you in advance for your continued prayers.”

Hip-Hop pioneer Michael “5000” Watts performing in 2006. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Of course, fans took to the comments section to show their support for the ailing hip-hop artist.

“You got this WATTS!!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 God is with you,” one top comment read. “Praying for you, Watts & Family,” a second fan added. “Praying for speedy recovery. We love you, Watts!” a third fan echoed.

Michael ‘5000’ Watts Helped Launch the Career of Several Beloved Hip-Hop Artists

Watts, a Houston-based DJ and producer, is the founder of Swishahouse Records, a Southern hip-hop label that helped shape Houston’s sound and influence the genre across the U.S. He helped popularize the “chopped and screwed” style, a slowed-down remix technique that became a hallmark of Houston hip-hop culture, per KHOU.

Watts began DJing in Houston’s Homestead neighborhood during the late 1980s. Though he initially produced fast-paced mixtapes, he later adopted the signature “chopped and screwed” style pioneered by DJ Screw. By founding Swishahouse, Watts was instrumental in launching the careers of major artists like Slim Thug, Paul Wall, and Mike Jones.