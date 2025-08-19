another-duggar-daughter-has-a-baby-on-the-way

The Duggar family is growing, as Jana announces she and her husband, Stephen Wissmann, are expecting their first child.

The Counting On star announced the pregnancy just one year after she and Wissmann exchanged vows. “We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family!” Jana wrote in the post’s caption. “We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!”

The couple got married just two months after they got engaged. They first met in 2011, dated on and off over the years, and then reunited in early 2024.

Jana Duggar previously opened up about the special event.

“I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday,” she told PEOPLE just before the wedding. “For me, it felt like, ‘Okay, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this truly is something that I’ve dreamed of.’ And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true.”

Duggar also spoke about how Wissmann proved he was the one for her. “It takes me a bit to open up, but I think just his continuing to be there, no matter what, through ups and downs. He’s been a good friend over the years and has not pressured me in a lot of ways.”

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann Celebrate Their One-Year Anniversary

Along with announcing the pregnancy, Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann also celebrated their one-year anniversary.

In her post, Duggar shared a video of her and Wissmann celebrating their anniversary by going shopping at TJ Maxx and eating a delicious meal. She also shared some wedding photos.

“Just celebrated one year of marriage with my favorite person,” Jana wrote in the post’s caption. “And it has been the best year! I look forward to many more years together!”

Although his post came a day late, Wissmann paid tribute to his bride by sharing photos of the past year.

“I know this is a day late, but yesterday I was SO blessed to have celebrated one year of life and marriage with my best friend,” Stephen declared. “Thru the ups and downs, life with you only keeps getting better and better! Love you more than ever.”