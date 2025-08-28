Another Country Singer Joins ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Cast

With 9-1-1: Nashville set to premiere this fall, another country singer has been added to the highly anticipated show.

According to Deadline, singer-actress MacKenzie Porter will be teaming up with Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff. The show will follow first responders in Music City.

The country singer will be playing Samantha Hart, an ER doctor at a Nashville hospital. She previously appeared on other hit TV shows, including Hell on Wheels, Blackstone, and Travelers.

Others recently added to the 9-1-1: Nashville cast are Gregory Alan Williams and Tim Matheson. LeAnn Rimes was also added to the cast.

9-1-1 Nashville was ordered by ABC in February and will premiere on Oct. 9. It will be the second spinoff in the 9-1-1 franchise, following 9-1-1; Lone Star, which was canceled after 2023 and completed its run in early 2025.

Chris O’Donnell Talks About His New Role On ‘9-1-1: Nashville’

While speaking with TVLine recently, Chris O’Donnell shared more details about his upcoming role in 9-1-1: Lone Star, not 9-1-1: Nashville.

The actor, who previously starred in NCIS: Los Angeles for over a decade, will play Don Sharpe, described as a “rugged fire captain and rodeo rider who runs Nashville’s busiest firehouse.” He works alongside his son.

“Don’s a devoted husband and family man,” O’Donnell explained, “but he has his secrets.”

Jessica Capshaw also spoke to TVInsider about working alongside O’Donnell once again. The duo previously collaborated on The Practice.

“I adore [him] and have known him for a long time,” she said. “I remember feeling like a baby actress, and I remember feeling like he was not a baby actor. He was accomplished, and I’d seen so many movies he’d done that I love so much.”