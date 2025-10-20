Another ‘Big Brother’ Couple Has Broken Up

Well, another Big Brother showmance has joined the ranks of the fallen. Season 26’s Matt Hardeman and Makensy Manbeck called it quits after a year of dating.

Videos by Suggest

Manbeck confirmed the split to Big Brother fans on her Instagram Story, stressing “no one cheated.”

“I want to be very open with y’all, just as I’ve been over the past year while sharing my life. Matt and I are no longer together,” the 23 year old wrote on Friday, per Us Weekly. “And I want to make it 100% clear, no one cheated. We are normal people who spent great time together that sadly came to an end. I loved Matt very much, and I still do. He is a big part of my life. I am truly grateful that God crossed our paths, even if it wasn’t for forever.”

“I know many of you were invested in us, and I can’t thank you enough for your support through the past year,” she added. “All I ask moving forward is that you continue to support and please be kind. I loved him and our relationship deeply, and this will be a long road of healing for me. I will do my best to stay present with y’all through it all though. Thank you for understanding and for always supporting me. Love y’all.”

Matt Hardeman on ‘Bog Brother’ Showmance Break Up: ‘ More for Me in What God’s Plan is Ahead’

Meanwhile, Hardeman, 26, later posted a series of statements on Instagram,

“As many of you know, I have decided to part ways and end my relationship with Makensy,” he said. “There has been a lot of hurt and pain over the course of the last year, and although many may not understand, I’m choosing to believe there is more for me in what God’s plan is ahead. In no way would I ever hope to bash Makensy. The internet tries to make you think you have to take sides, that it’s me vs her, and I don’t think either one of us would ever ask for that.”

He added, “We got to walk through one of the most special, fun, and unique seasons of life together. To have so many invested in our relationship, to have been given some of the cool opportunities we have, it’s an honor. Unfortunately, certain things have transpired over the course of the last year that leave us no choice but to know that although we would like to, we can not make this work. My biggest hope for what our relationship was is that it would serve as a beacon of hope to those who saw it. Although we are choosing to now part ways, it still feels cool to see that for so many of you—it was.”

The couple met in the summer of 2024 while competing on Big Brother. Hardeman was the first houseguest to be evicted, while Manbeck advanced to the finale, finishing as runner-up next to the winner, Chelsie Baham.

Breakup rumors started swirling when eagle-eyed fans noticed the couple appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram, according to TMZ. While old photos lingered on their feeds, their usual stream of joint social media activity, including those popular TikToks, suddenly went silent.