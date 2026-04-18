Kaley Cuoco’s 5 Best Roles — Besides Penny on ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Kaley Cuoco built a career that stretches far beyond her breakout The Big Bang Theory sitcom fame, consistently choosing roles that showcase her timing, range, and willingness to take risks.

Videos by Suggest

Here are five of her strongest performances outside of her most iconic part.

Cassie Bowden, ‘The Flight Attendant’

Cuoco delivered a career-defining turn as Cassie Bowden, a chaotic flight attendant entangled in a murder mystery.

She drove the HBO Max series with restless energy, balancing sharp comedic beats with darker, more vulnerable moments. Her performance earned critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, cementing her status as a leading dramatic-comedic force.

Harley Quinn, ‘Harley Quinn’

Cuoco reinvented the infamous DC anti-hero in the animated series, leaning into Harley’s manic humor and emotional complexity.

She gave the character a modern, irreverent, self-aware, and fiercely independent voice, giving the character a new lease of life in the sea of samey Harley Quinns.

Bridget Hennessy, ‘8 Simple Rules’

Early in her career, Cuoco anchored this family sitcom as Bridget, a teenage daughter navigating adolescence with humor and heart.

She played the role with natural charm, holding her own alongside veteran co-stars and demonstrating the comedic instincts that would define her later work.

Billie Jenkins, ‘Charmed’

Cuoco joined the long-running supernatural drama in its final season and quickly made an impression. As Billie Jenkins, a young witch with a rebellious streak, Haley brought fresh energy to the series.

Her performance blended action, emotion and humor, helping to reinvigorate the show’s final arc.

Ava Bartlett, ‘Based on a True Story’

In this dark comedy-thriller, Cuoco starred as Ava Bartlett, a woman who becomes entangled in a true-crime podcast scheme.

She leaned into the satire of modern media obsession while grounding the character in relatable ambition and anxiety. The role showcased her ability to navigate tonal shifts with confidence.

Across genres, from voice acting to drama to sitcom, Cuoco continues to expand her range. She chooses projects that show the world she is much more than the token ‘hot neighbour.’