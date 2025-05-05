Another Beloved Movie Director Has Died: Park Hee-gon Was 56

Korean director Park Hee-gon, known for his films Perfect Game and Target, has died.

Hee-gon passed away on April 30th at the age of 56, according to ChosunBiz. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

Born in 1969, Park Hee-gon graduated from Kyungwon University with a degree in English Literature. He began his career in advertising after winning the Daesang award at a national college student advertising competition. Following his studies abroad, he expanded his creative pursuits, transitioning into a successful career as a music video director.

The rising filmmaker made his debut in the film industry after years of honing his craft in scriptwriting. In 2009, he introduced audiences to the heist caper Insa-dong Scandal. He followed this success with Perfect Game, a gripping portrayal of the legendary showdown between Korean professional baseball pitchers Choi Dong-won and Seo Dong-ryul.

His next work, Myeong-dong, delved into a power struggle rooted in the ancient art of geomancy, further showcasing his ability to jump from genre to genre.

Park Hee-gon’s Last Film was the Thriller, ‘Target’

In 2023, after a five-year break since Myeong-dong, he returned to the screen with Target. The film tells the story of Soo-hyun (played by Shin Hye-sun), an office worker who becomes a victim of a secondhand transaction scam and faces dangerous retaliation from the scammer.

His filmography also includes the historical drama Fengshui (2018) and the romantic comedy Catman (2021).

Shortly after the news sad broke, fans of the director shared their condolences and paid tribute on social media.

“RIP Director Park Hee Gon. His films will be remembered,” one fan wrote on X, per TimesNow.

“We just lost a cinematic legend! Director Park Hee Gon, the mastermind behind hits like Insadong Scandal and Perfect Game, has passed away at 56. The film world feels a little dimmer today. Dive into his incredible journey and contributions here [sic],” another fan wrote.