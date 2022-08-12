The Tragic Lives Of Anne Heche And Her 3 Siblings Who Died Too Young

Earlier this month, actress Anne Heche was involved in a serious car accident. She is currently in a coma in extremely critical condition, but fans of the actress know that this is far from the first tragedy in Heche’s life.

The Tragic Deaths Of Heche’s Father And Brother

Heche is the youngest of five children, and as she grew up, her family struggled to make ends meet. When she was 13 years old, her father died of HIV/AIDS. Heche later said she believed the illness was caused by her father’s multiple affairs.

Just three months after the death of her father, Heche’s 18-year-old brother, Nathan, was killed in a car accident. The official report stated that he fell asleep at the wheel and struck a tree, but Heche maintains that it was a suicide. Her sister Cynthia passed away around the same time due to a heart defect.

The Death Of Heche’s Sister And Her Relationship With Her Remaining Sibling

Unfortunately, Heche’s family’s tragedies were not over. In 2006, Heche’s sister, Susan, died of brain cancer. The actress’ only remaining sibling is her sister Abigail, who is a jewelry designer. The pair were estranged for almost 20 years, but in a 2011 interview with the Daily Telegraph, Heche revealed they had started to mend fences. “She came out to visit last week, and we’re having a wonderful time in our friendship as we’ve gotten closer,” the actress shared. “We’ve both put our stuff behind us.”

Heche ‘Not Expected To Survive’ Fiery Crash

Heche is currently on life support after her car accident. The actress suffered a pulmonary injury and anoxic brain injury, and a representative stated that she is not expected to survive. Heche will be taken off life support soon, after it’s determined if her organs are viable for donation—something she has previously talked about wanting to do. Fans and friends are sending their thoughts and prayers to her and her family at this time, as well as to the other victim of the accident, who lost her home and is working to rebuild her life.

