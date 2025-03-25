Anna Faris Speaks out After Her Home Burned Down After L.A. Fires

Nearly three months after the L.A. fires completely devastated her home, Anna Faris broke her silence about the situation.

While speaking to Popculture.com, Faris opened up about losing her family’s home. She called the experience “pretty surreal.”

“I feel really fortunate that we’re all fine – that we’re more than fine,” she explained. “We’re doing really well. I’m really proud of the way that my stepkids and my son are handling it.”

Anna Faris also expressed gratitude for the support she received following the L.A. fires. She pointed out that there is still “ a lot of loss” in her neighborhood and community, and the recovery process is “ongoing” for everyone in the area.

Faris’ rep previously confirmed that the fires destroyed her home. She purchased her L.A. residence in 2019 for nearly $5 million following her divorce from Chris Pratt. The former couple shares a son, Jack.

Pratt also stated that Faris lost her home after revealing his own residence was “miraculously still standing.”

Anna Faris Has Been Busy With Work Amid L.A. Fire Recovery

Meanwhile, Anna Faris pointed out that she felt “really lucky” to have work distract her from the ordeal. She is working on filming her upcoming comedy Spa Weekend alongside Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann.

“I just go into work, I get to hug my gorgeous co-stars, and we laugh all day long,” she continued. “[We’re] going to be so annoying doing press for it because we’re all going to be like, ‘No, we really were best friends.’”

She then said she was really grateful for the film. “I bet in our 20s we wouldn’t have had the same amount of gratitude, I think, for new friendships and a great working opportunity. And we fantasize about a sequel. So we’ll see.”