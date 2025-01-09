Anna Faris’ Home Destroyed by Los Angeles Wildfires

Anna Faris is one of the many celebrities who have evacuated or lost their homes due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Videos by Suggest

People reported on Wednesday that the actress’ home burned down, but noted that she and her family are safe.

“Anna and her family are safe and very grateful,” the rep told the outlet

Faris purchased the home in 2019 for almost $5 million after her split from Chris Pratt.

Several other celebrities have reportedly been forced to evacuate, including Mandy Moore, Jamie Lee Curtis, and James Woods.

Others lost their homes to the devastating fires. Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Pratt shared a video on TikTok of their house being torn through by the roaring flames.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s home burned down. Brody and Meester purchased the home in 2019 for $6.5 million.

Photo via Shutterstock

Five Wildfires Tear Through Thousands of Acres

According to CBS News, the wildfires began on Tuesday morning starting with the Palisades Fire, which has burned through 15,800 acres. A second wildfire, the Eaton Fire, broke out in the hills above Altadena, tearing through at least 10,600 acres. The third fire, the Hurst Fire, erupted in Sylmar on Tuesday night.

CBS News also reported two additional fires that have broken out on Wednesday, the Woodley Fire and the Lidia Fire. At least 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that five people have died and that there have been “a number of significant injuries.”

As the fires continue to tear through neighborhoods, people are wondering how they might be able to help. Several organizations are accepting donations in an effort to help those affected by the wildfires. Some of these foundations include the California Fire Foundation, Direct Relief and GoFundMe.