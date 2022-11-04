Anna Faris Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger

Divorce is never easy, especially when there are kids in the picture, but Anna Faris recently revealed that she, ex-husband Chris Pratt, and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are very close co-parents.

Faris was previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. Pratt and Faris met in 2007, tying the knot in Bali two years later. Their son, Jack, was born in 2012. The couple eventually split in 2017, finalizing their divorce the following year.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger started dating in 2018. They got married the following year, welcoming two daughters—one in 2020 and the other in 2022. In a new interview, Faris shared how well she, Pratt, and Schwarzenegger co-parent Jack, 10.

Faris Says They Are All ‘Much Closer’

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” Faris told People. “They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.” She also had plenty of kind words for her ex’s spouse, calling her “awesome.”

“She’s just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack,” Faris gushed. The actress also discussed how she hopes to bring their blended families together. She married cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021. He has two children from a previous marriage, and Faris shared her plans for future holidays with all of their children.

“We won’t have this Thanksgiving together, but I do hope that we can celebrate holidays,” she shared. “And I do think we can. But right now we just have family obligations that take us elsewhere.”

Faris continued, “I’m happy with that element. And it feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness.”

Faris’ New Partner Is All About It

The actress also talked about her marriage to Barrett and how they stay close, even while she’s working. “We realized early on that we didn’t want to be apart,” she explained. “There’s a feeling of consistent safety and security that I really appreciate.”

Barrett even joined her in New Orleans earlier this year while she filmed The Estate. It looks like Faris, Pratt, and their spouses have figured out the perfect way to co-parent their blended families!

