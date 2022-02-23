Angelina Jolie’s Early Red Carpet Appearance Came When She Was Just 16 – See The Photo!

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood today. From starring in blockbuster movies to her humanitarian work, Jolie is no stranger to the spotlight. However, she wasn’t always a big movie star; let’s take a look at one of her very first red carpet appearances.

Jolie’s First Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Jon Voight

For Jolie, acting is the family business. Her parents, Marcheline Bertrand and Academy Award-winner Jon Voight are both actors, which meant red carpets were no big deal to a young Jolie.

Jolie frequently appeared by her father’s side on red carpets, even attending the 1986 and 1988 Oscars ceremonies with Voight and her brother James. One of her most memorable appearances was at the reopening of the stage show Tru in 1991.

Jolie’s style has stayed the same over the years: classic and understated. The then-16-year-old wore a gray suit and silk camisole to the show, accessorizing with a pearl and diamond necklace.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 9: Actor Jon Voight arrives at the Re-Opening of “Tru” with his daughter Angelina Jolie on April 9, 1991 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

While Jolie was a familiar presence at her father’s events, it wasn’t long before she started stepping out on her own. A 1997 solo appearance at the Cable Ace Awards showed people Jolie’s new grown-up look, with dramatic eye makeup and slicked-back hair.

11/15/97 Los Angeles, Ca. Angelina Jolie, daughter of John Voit, at the Cable Ace Awards at the Wiltern Theatre.

The Actress’ Successful Career

The actress scored her first leading role in 1993, working regularly and even winning a Golden Globe, Her breakthrough performance was in 1998 in HBO’s Gia. From there, the sky was the limit for Jolie. The actress has starred in big-budget action films, voiced animated characters in children’s movies, and even won an Oscar for her performance in the 2000 movie Girl, Interrupted.

She’s also had her share of tabloid headlines. Jolie has had several high-profile relationships, typically with co-stars. The actress’ first marriage was to Hackers co-star Johnny Lee Miller in 1996. They split three years later, and Jolie moved on with another co-star, Billy Bob Thornton. The two got married in 2000 and became a favorite tabloid topic after they started wearing vials of each other’s blood around their necks.

Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie in a scene from the film ‘Hackers’, 1995. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images)

Jolie and Thornton divorced in 2003, and the actress was soon linked to another co-star, Brad Pitt. The pair publicly announced their relationship in 2006 but didn’t get married until 2014. They announced their separation in 2016. While the two are legally single, the divorce is ongoing. The pair share six children: three biological and three adopted.

Jolie has had a long and impressive career in Hollywood, full of awards and commercial acclaim. Her first paparazzi pictures from red carpet events show just how much she’s grown; as an actress, a humanitarian, and a person.

