Angelina Jolie Scary Skinny After ‘Mystery Hospital Stay’?

Has Angelina Jolie lost a concerning amount of weight, forcing her to check into a hospital for help? According to one tabloid, the actress’ friends and family are concerned about her “nonexistent eating habits” after she dropped to an alarming weight of 101 pounds. Gossip Cop is looking deeper into the story.

Angelina Jolie Checks In For A Mystery Hospital Stay?

Per the National Enquirer, Angelina Jolie is striking up fear in her friends and family after being spotted checking out of a hospital for unknown reasons. According to an insider close to the situation, Jolie is “being coy about the exact reason for her visit.” However, the source stays the length of her stay “set off serious alarm bells” because she’s “so obviously underweight.”

As the insider notes, there are a slew of reasons why Jolie has dropped so much weight recently. Apparently, balancing her family life, acting career, charity work, and courtroom battles with ex Brad Pitt are the sources of her stress. All the pressure piling on Jolie has led to a concerning amount weight loss, so much so that the magazine reports Jolie has to wear her kids’ clothes because adult sizes don’t fit anymore.

Is Angelina Jolie’s Health In Danger?

We’re not buying a single word of this story from the National Enquirer primarily based on the tabloid’s unreliable history regarding Jolie’s health. In fact, the outlet has been generating “concerning weight loss” stories on Jolie for years. All the way back in 2017, it claimed Jolie had dropped to 78 pounds after her divorce from Brad Pitt. The photo the tabloid used to prove their story was clearly photoshopped, and the narrative was in no way accurate. Apparently, nothing has changed for the tabloid and its body-shaming ways since then.

Also, the tabloid’s narrative doesn’t really add up. At first, it expresses concern for Jolie’s health. Then, a few sentences later, it criticizes her for getting what the source claimed was “more surgery to remove clumps of ugly, protruding veins.” We’ll take Jolie’s own statements over an insensitive tabloid and its unnamed “insider.”

Tabloid Coverage On Angelina Jolie’s Weight

We’ve looked into several stories claiming Jolie has dropped to a dangerously low weight. In 2020, the National Enquirer stated the actress was starving herself to force Pitt to “cave to her child custody demands.” The outlet itself noted the doctors it quoted never even treated Jolie, so how would they know what’s going on? They clearly didn’t as the actress has remained healthy as the custody battle stretches on.

The same magazine alleged Jolie went to rehab for an eating disorder in 2019. Apparently, crippling anxiety left Jolie unable to eat a thing, forcing her to get help. This narrative was also false, as Gossip Cop proved after reaching out to an individual close to the actor. Angelina Jolie has continued to appear happy and healthy despite the constant claims otherwise. The tabloids are so obsessed with Jolie’s weight, but the narrative is tired and repetitive at this point.