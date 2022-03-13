Andie MacDowell’s First Red Carpet With Famous Daughter Is The Best Of ’90s Fashion

When it comes to mother-daughter duos on the red carpet, there’s no more iconic pairing than actress Andie MacDowell and her multi-talented daughter Margaret Qualley. Qualley has become one of the most sought-after young talents in recent years thanks to her starring roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Netflix’s critically acclaimed miniseries Maid. At one point, however, she was just her famous mom’s little girl in one of the most precious red carpet photos we’ve ever seen.

Andie MacDowell, Margaret Qualley Red Carpet Highlights

Margaret Qualley has become a frequent sight on the red carpet and it’s no longer because of her famous mom Andie MacDowell. The first few times we saw Qualley walk the red carpet, MacDowell was always present with her youngest child.

(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

The two occasionally walk the red carpet together nowadays, but with Qualley’s stardom on the rise thanks to her award-winning performance in the miniseries Maid, it’s far more common to see her on her own. That being said, neither Qualley nor MacDowell ever look so stunning or so happy as they do when they appear together. The love between them is delightful to see.

Proud Mom And Bashful Daughter

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

In 2012, MacDowell brought Qualley with her as her date to the closing gala of the 65th Festival de Cannes. Just a year before, Qualley had begun modeling in New York after deciding not to pursue a career in ballet. Her acting career wouldn’t begin for another year when she happened to be cast in a small role in Gia Coppola’s film Palo Alto while visiting her then-boyfriend on the set.

It’s clear from the way she leans into her mother for support that all the attention is still new for the then-teenaged Qualley. MacDowell was obviously more than willing to lend that support, as she clasps Qualley in a strong, motherly hold. Both look absolutely dazzling, but our eye keeps being drawn to Qualley, who practically glows in her emerald-colored gown.

A Family Affair

(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

This photo from 2011 features Andie MacDowell and both of her daughters, as well as her oldest daughter Rainey’s then-boyfriend. As this red carpet was for a screening of Monte Carlo, there were no floor-length designer gowns to be found. Instead, Qualley wears a short tie-dyed dress with her long brown hair styled in messy waves around her face.

Qualley’s older sister Rainey wears a similarly short dress, but the lace bodice gives a slightly more risqué look. MacDowell looks cool and chic in a sailor-chic, navy blue dress that falls modestly to her knees. It’s interesting to note how far Qualley has come since this photo was taken. At the time, she was still studying ballet and acting wasn’t even on her radar. It’s amazing the difference a decade or more can make in a young person’s life.

Margaret Qualley’s First Red Carpet

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

We simply adore this photo of Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley together on the red carpet for the 1999 world premiere of Muppets From Space, which MacDowell starred in. Qualley wasn’t even 5 years old yet in this photo, which means this may count as the young starlet’s first red carpet experience. Her adorable ladybug necklace and pink flowery dress were definitely a hit and the perfect complement to her mom’s lavender-colored dress covered in pink shells. This mother and daughter duo has been a match made in heaven for decades now.

