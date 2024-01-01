anderson-cooper-bursts-into-giggles-playing-drinking-game-with-andy-cohen-on-nye-broadcast

Anderson Cooper’s bashful giggling during a round of a New Year’s Eve Never Have I Ever game has the internet laughing along.

Copper joined his friends Neil Patrick Harris and Andy Cohen last night to host CNN’s 2023 New Year’s Eve Live. During the night, they decided to have some fun with the drinking game, which is played when someone asks a revealing question, and if anyone has done it, they have to take a sip of beer or liquor.

Andy Cohen decided to ask “Never have I ever hooked up with a fan.” Cohen drank to his own question and said, “Well, I mean, if they’re not a fan, they wouldn’t…”

After Cohen’s confession, Cooper began giggling. Then Harris took a shot of his Red Bull and added, “If they weren’t before, they were after. You know what I’m talking about?”

Harris’ quip made Anderson Cooper start laughing so hard that he had to wipe away some tears. Cooper didn’t take a drink—so we’re assuming he never has.

The guys kept playing the game asking, “Never have I ever spent a whole day in bed.” While Cohen and Harris couldn’t help but laugh along with the humored anchor, they managed to keep themselves together. Cooper, however, doubled over in hysterics and even stepped away from the camera a few times.

Fans Can’t Stop Replaying Anderson Cooper’s Laugh-Attack

It took a solid few minutes before Anderson Cooper could collect himself, and people are still loving it today.

Under a clip of the laughter, posted by CNN on Instagram, viewers laughed along with Cooper and shared how contagious his joy was.

“Thank you for letting Andy and Anderson get back to themselves and enjoy bringing in the New Year with the shots,” one person wrote. “The continued laughter and authenticity was amazing. My family and I truly enjoyed watching this year. Happy New Year Everyone.”

“Anderson lives vicariously through Andy’s naughtiness. I love his giggles!” someone else added.

“I need Anderson’s giggle on my daily playlist….in all seriousness,” a fan noted.

Cooper finally got himself together when Harris and Cohen mulled over the question “Never have I ever told a friend or co-worker that I loved a TV or Broadway show of theirs when I actually hated it.”

In the end, the moment had audiences hoping that the trio would become a tradition during CNN’s annual holiday bash.