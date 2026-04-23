‘Ancient Aliens’ Figure Dies by Suicide: David Wilcock Was 53

David Wilcock, a paranormal writer, YouTuber, and frequent contributor to the History Channel series Ancient Aliens, has died by suicide at the age of 53.

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TMZ reported his death on April 22.

Emergency responders answered a 911 call on April 20, 2026, at a residence near Nederland, Colorado, where Wilcock was found in distress during what officials described as a mental health crisis. He died shortly after deputies arrived, and no other individuals were present at the scene.

Wilcock built a large following through his work in the so-called “disclosure movement,” which promotes the idea that governments possess hidden knowledge about UFOs and extraterrestrial life. He regularly appeared on Ancient Aliens, where he discussed theories about advanced civilizations, cosmic consciousness, and alien contact.

David Wilcock Also Wrote Several Conspiracy Books

Beyond television, Wilcock authored several books, including The Source Field Investigations and The Synchronicity Key, both of which attracted mainstream attention and contributed to his prominence within New Age and conspiracy theory circles. He also maintained an active online presence, drawing hundreds of thousands of followers to his video content and social media platforms.

In the days leading up to his death, Wilcock shared messages on social media that hinted at personal struggles while expressing gratitude toward his supporters. His sudden death has prompted an outpouring of reactions from followers and renewed scrutiny of the pressures faced by high-profile figures in online communities.

Many fans have made sure to echo his stance against suicide, leading to lots of suspicion around his death.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Reports indicate that the situation escalated rapidly after deputies arrived, ending in his death within minutes.

Wilcock’s career spanned years of writing, broadcasting, and public speaking centered on fringe theories about science and spirituality. His work made him a recognizable figure among audiences interested in UFOs and alternative explanations of human history.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.