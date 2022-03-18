Ana De Armas Proves Her Mettle After Posting Fight Rehearsal From ‘No Time To Die’

Ana de Armas has done her fair share of action movies in her burgeoning career. From car chases in Knives Out to gunfights in Blade Runner 2049, de Armas is not afraid to throw down. In new rehearsal footage from No Time To Die, we get a glimpse into the preparation she puts into her roles.

A Peek At The Action

One of the highlights of No Time To Die was de Armas’ performance as Paloma, a Cuban spy who helps James Bond. Without all that much screentime, she managed to buck the mold of what it means to be a woman in a Bond film. She was also understandably plastered all over advertising for the flick.

Training for any action movie is going to be intense, and a Bond film is no exception. Everyone’s got to be in top physical conditioning and essentially learn how to fight. De Armas is currently busy filming Ghosted alongside frequent collaborator Chris Evans. The plot is under wraps, so who knows what to expect? During a recent late-night shoot, de Armas posted some throwback shots from her time preparing for No Time To Die. Scroll right for the video.

Didn’t Love Doing It

De Armas doesn’t sound enthused about the “sleepy, cold rainy nights,” but she does write, “I had so much fun with Paloma tho!” In an interview with Variety, de Armas spoke about the challenges of training. She felt underprepared, telling the director, “‘I just have three weeks of training’ and I said it so many times he said, ‘Say that in the movie.’” It turned into a cute character moment.

Despite the rocky preparation, de Armas enjoyed the fight scenes. “Action movies are definitely not my comfort zone but it was very satisfying to do something new, something that might surprise you.” She prefers deeper character studies over action, but she’s open to doing more punching and kicking.

What’s Next For Her?

You won’t have to wait very long to see de Armas on screen again. If you have a good enough memory, you may recall that she dated Ben Affleck in 2019. The film they made together, Deep Water, is finally coming out on Hulu on March 18. While the two seem to be on fine enough terms, they haven’t done a press tour together.

Beyond that, de Armas is in demand like few others. On top of Ghosted, she’s also starring in the action film The Gray Man and the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. It doesn’t look like she’ll be a part of Knives Out 2. Hopefully, she’ll pop up in a future sequel so we can see Marta beside Detective Blanc once more.

