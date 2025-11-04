an-iconic-nashville-spot-is-finally-re-opening

After a decade in peril, a Nashville institution is officially set to spin again after a major overhaul.

Bless its heart, the Ernest Tubb Record Shop is making a comeback. After a brief 2022 hiatus, this longtime Lower Broadway landmark (which opened back in 1947) quietly soft-opened its doors in October under new ownership. But hold your horses – the grand grand opening is set for Thursday, November 13, according to Nash Today.

Back in August, a video teasing the renovation of the iconic spot was met with a lot of enthusiasm from locals.

“Honestly, this renews my faith in humanity. Thank you,” one onlooker wrote in the comments section. “So very wonderful to see this returning to Lower Broadway,” another Nashvillian agreed. “I cannot wait to attend the grand opening!! I love it!!” a third country music fan added.

A Deeper Look at the New Ernest Tubb Record Shop

A recent Instagram video gave us a peek inside the restored space, which thankfully still pays homage to the country music institution of old, but now with some rather swanky new additions to explore.

On the first floor, you’ll find a neon-lit bar boasting two stages and a treasure trove of memorabilia. Head up to the second floor for the revived record shop, paying homage to the original record shop. The third floor offers a private event space, perfect for those album launches and showcases. Meanwhile, the rooftop features open-air seating with food and drinks. Finally, deep in the basement, there’s The Forty Seven. It’s a lounge named for the year this iconic spot first opened its doors.

In a Nashville increasingly overflowing with bachelorette parties and celebrity-owned honky-tonks, the comeback of Ernest Tubb Record Shop feels like a genuine, vinyl-scented breath of fresh air. And yes, it’s had to adapt, adding food, drinks, and also a rooftop selfie spot to stay in the game. But hey, at least the records are still spinning, and that’s a tune we can all appreciate.

Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville, Tennessee, as seen around 1952. (Photo by Bob Grannis/Getty Images)

According to Nash Today, the revival is a collaboration between Tusk Brothers (creators of Never Never and Reunion Bar), musician Ilya Toshinskiy, and Ernest Tubb’s grandson, Dale Tubb.