An Iconic Fox Show Is Finally Getting a New Movie

It’s been 18 years. But The Simpsons are back on the big screen. The beloved Fox show is getting another movie.

I usually would provide some sort of introduction about The Simpsons, but I don’t want to associate with those who require such context.

The wildly popular franchise has been on our screens since 1987. And in all this time, we’ve only ever had one movie, The Simpsons Movie, which came out in 2007. So a second feature-length installment has been long overdue.

20th Century Studios posted a teaser on X about the upcoming movie. Although there is no information about the film, we do know it’s slated to hit cinemas on July 23, 2027. Almost exactly two decades after the first one.

And Maggie is still a baby.

In the teaser art, a tagline reads, “Homer’s coming back for seconds” as he grabs a pink frosted donut with little “2” sprinkles on it.

Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027! pic.twitter.com/wVqxwn8rLc — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 29, 2025

Fans React To The Second Simpsons Movie

The internet is, naturally, full of fans getting excited about the movie. Hopes for a second movie had long since dwindled, so this news has blindsided everyone.

“SIMPSONS MOVIE SEQUEL EVERYBODY SHUT UP NOBODY TALK TO ME,” yelled one excited fan.

“THE SIMPSONS MOVIE 2 will either be the greatest animated film since the first or the final nail in the coffin for the dying franchise. One or the other, there is no in between,” speculated another. And I’m inclined to agree.

Many online are pointing out the hilarious fact that Bart once wrote on the chalkboard, “I will not wait 20 years to make another movie.”

Even more, however, are begging for Hank Scorpio to be the antagonist of this film. He is a fan-favorite antagonist who only (canonically) appeared once, in the Season 8 episode “You Only Move Twice.”

Ultimately, the plot is currently anyone’s guess.

I do fear, however, that the second Simpsons movie will mark the end of the franchise. With the voice actors growing older and with the show facing more criticism with each new season, everyone is wondering when they’ll throw in the towel.

I think it would be poetic for the second film to provide a final end to the decades-spanning show.